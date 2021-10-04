Schlotzsky’s to bring new 'no dining room' dining concept to Sand Springs

A familiar eatery will bring its new “no dining room” dining concept to Sand Springs within the next few months.
Schlotzsky’s, known for its sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, salads and soups, will be located in the RiverWest development east of Oklahoma 97 just south of U.S. 412, the city announced Monday.
Ground is expected to be broken within the next couple of weeks on the restaurant, which will be at 141 Alexander Blvd., just west of the Aldi’s grocery store, according to City Manager Mike Carter.
“We had to do some ‘prework’ to get the site ready for them, and then they will likely get started,” he said, noting that “almost all construction is affected right now by supply-chain issues.”
The Sand Springs Schlotzsky’s will be a drive-through-only restaurant, with two lanes to keep the pace moving.
It will also offer a walk-up ordering window, patio seating, a dedicated pickup window for third-party delivery providers and even a catering component.
“We are excited to welcome Schlotzsky’s to Sand Springs,” Mayor Jim Spoon said. “This store will help answer the requests we have received from our citizens to bring quality establishments to our community.
“Schlotzsky’s has always been one of the top-requested establishments in those requests, so we are happy to bring them to RiverWest.”
Although the location is a somewhat smaller site, Carter said it is perfect for the developer because the new Schlotzsky’s concept doesn’t require as much land.
“How to situate it on the land was challenging, however,” he said.
This location will be only the second Schlotzsky’s in Oklahoma to be owned by the franchisee, he said. The first is in Owasso.
Schlotzsky’s started in 1971 in Austin, Texas, and now has more than 300 restaurants.
Carter said the city and developer have been working on the agreement to bring the restaurant to town since about March.
“They reached out to us and said they wanted to be in Sand Springs, and so we worked with them to try to make that happen,” he said. “We’re delighted to have them.”
City leaders aren’t stopping with sandwiches, though, he said.
“We have other things in the works, so I think people are going to be excited about that when they get to see it,” Carter said.
“A lot of this is due to our council,” he said. “They have led the way with what they want to see, and they’re listening to their constituents. That helps us know where to focus.”
Sand Springs is somewhat unusual among municipalities in that the city undertakes a lot of the development itself.
“I think it’s kind of where we need to be in Sand Springs,” Carter said. “We want to bring things in that our citizens want to see. By doing this, it helps us have some level of control.
“We’re selective about who we’re bringing in and are not just looking at who would pay the most for a segment of the land,” he added. “We’re looking at who we think would represent the wishes of our citizens.”
Carter added that those decisions also reduce retail turnover in the city.
“We don’t get land tied up with things that aren’t going to be around for a long time,” he said. “We’re bringing in quality brands that I think are going to be here for a long time.”
Another aspect to the thought process concerns not just fulfilling residents’ wishes but also meeting their needs, and that’s where local development oversight is especially important, Carter said.
“Having some control over this helps us balance out the types of things that we have,” he said, pointing out that the RiverWest development has restaurants, a hotel, a pharmacy, a bank and medical facilities.
Overseeing the development “lets us have that eclectic grouping of businesses that help each other,” he said. “A lot of times cities don’t get a say in that. I think that has been a good model for Sand Springs.
“You see our public supporting it,” he said. “I think we’re doing something right.”
Carter added that such projects often take a while to bring to fruition but that as ideas begin to coalesce, “you’re seeing a lot of good things happen, and that’s why you’re seeing such interest from the private sector in participating.”
He pointed to Sheffield Crossing, another city retail development just south and west of RiverWest.
“The only reason it’s not full is because we’re waiting on the infrastructure to catch up with the demand,” he said. “Right now we have not been actively marketing that because we’re not ready yet.”
Carter, who became the city manager in March, said he feels “privileged to be on this side of the information and know the things that are in the works.”
“I think Sand Springs is going to be proud of their council because they’re out there pushing to get those things in,” he said, “and I think they’re going to be excited for what’s in store in the next year.”