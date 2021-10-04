Schlotzsky’s to bring new 'no dining room' dining concept to Sand Springs

Although the location is a somewhat smaller site, Carter said it is perfect for the developer because the new Schlotzsky’s concept doesn’t require as much land.

“How to situate it on the land was challenging, however,” he said.

This location will be only the second Schlotzsky’s in Oklahoma to be owned by the franchisee, he said. The first is in Owasso.

Schlotzsky’s started in 1971 in Austin, Texas, and now has more than 300 restaurants.

Carter said the city and developer have been working on the agreement to bring the restaurant to town since about March.

“They reached out to us and said they wanted to be in Sand Springs, and so we worked with them to try to make that happen,” he said. “We’re delighted to have them.”

City leaders aren’t stopping with sandwiches, though, he said.

“We have other things in the works, so I think people are going to be excited about that when they get to see it,” Carter said.

“A lot of this is due to our council,” he said. “They have led the way with what they want to see, and they’re listening to their constituents. That helps us know where to focus.”