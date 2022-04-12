Saturday's Herbal Affair looks to be bigger than ever

More vendors and more square feet of festival space for this year’s Herbal Affair add up to what city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards says is likely the largest event yet.

The annual gardening extravaganza will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing tens of thousands of visitors — some with green thumbs but plenty without — to downtown Sand Springs.

“We’ll have 114 vendors total this year,” Edwards said. “This is up from last year, and spatially it will be the largest Herbal Affair to date that I know of.”

Of course, festival food is always an easy draw, even for those who wouldn’t know fescue from fertilizer.

“This is all absolutely on a personal level,” Edwards said, “but you can’t miss the Amish chicken and noodles, the Greek potatoes, a pineapple whip and some of Mike’s cinnamon almonds.

“Can you tell I’m a foodie?

“I also always walk away with something from the Tomato Man’s Daughter and the spice market,” he said.

But while the old familiar favorites are great, Edwards said there are plenty of newcomers to tempt visitors.

“I’m really looking forward to some of the new vendors this year, as well,” he said. “Their photos with their application packets look unique.”

Some of the new artisans specialize in clay jewelry, custom metal art, handmade wood crafts and handmade musical instruments, Edwards said, adding that one of his favorites allows for some audience participation: The Tulsa City-County Library System’s seed library.

Cardholders can check out seeds each season. If they happen to collect seeds when the time comes, that’s great, but it’s not a requirement for checking out seeds.

“It’s just a fun way to learn about the process if people want to try,” he said.

Another Herbal Affair newcomer is likely to make a big impression: the Express Clydesdales from Express Employment Professionals will be on hand in front of company’s location at 30 E. Second St. until noon.

Weather has not been kind to Herbal Affair for a number of years now, but the forecast so far looks promising — a high in the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain doesn’t appear prominently in the forecast.

“I’m quietly cringing that Oklahoma’s weather can change overnight, but am absolutely ready for what I typically call ‘my first good sunburn day of the year,’” Edwards said.

“Sunny and 70s — we’re long overdue.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.