Saturday's Herbal Affair looks to be bigger than ever

More vendors and more square feet of festival space for this year’s Herbal Affair add up to what city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards says is likely the largest event yet.

The annual gardening extravaganza will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing tens of thousands of visitors — some with green thumbs but plenty without — to downtown Sand Springs.

“We’ll have 114 vendors total this year,” Edwards said. “This is up from last year, and spatially it will be the largest Herbal Affair to date that I know of.”

Of course, festival food is always an easy draw, even for those who wouldn’t know fescue from fertilizer.

“This is all absolutely on a personal level,” Edwards said, “but you can’t miss the Amish chicken and noodles, the Greek potatoes, a pineapple whip and some of Mike’s cinnamon almonds.

“Can you tell I’m a foodie?

“I also always walk away with something from the Tomato Man’s Daughter and the spice market,” he said.

But while the old familiar favorites are great, Edwards said there are plenty of newcomers to tempt visitors.

“I’m really looking forward to some of the new vendors this year, as well,” he said. “Their photos with their application packets look unique.”

Some of the new artisans specialize in clay jewelry, custom metal art, handmade wood crafts and handmade musical instruments, Edwards said, adding that one of his favorites allows for some audience participation: The Tulsa City-County Library System’s seed library.

Cardholders can check out seeds each season. If they happen to collect seeds when the time comes, that’s great, but it’s not a requirement for checking out seeds.

“It’s just a fun way to learn about the process if people want to try,” he said.

Another Herbal Affair newcomer is likely to make a big impression: the Express Clydesdales from Express Employment Professionals will be on hand in front of company’s location at 30 E. Second St. until noon.

Weather has not been kind to Herbal Affair for a number of years now, but the forecast so far looks promising — a high in the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain doesn’t appear prominently in the forecast.

“I’m quietly cringing that Oklahoma’s weather can change overnight, but am absolutely ready for what I typically call ‘my first good sunburn day of the year,’” Edwards said.

“Sunny and 70s — we’re long overdue.”

What to know before you go

What: More than 100 vendors selling herbs, perennials, natives and heirloom plants, as well as gardening supplies, décor, arts and crafts, and food. Entertainers will perform throughout the day.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Downtown Sand Springs, roughly between Broadway and Second streets and Lincoln and Garfield avenues

Cost: Free admission. Plants, food, and arts and crafts available for purchase. Individual vendors will accept cash and/or credit.

For more: bit.ly/HerbalAffair2022

Parking

Free shuttle service leaving from and returning to Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road. The downtown pickup and dropoff point is at Broadway Street and Lincoln Avenue. On-street parking also is available downtown near the festival.

Parking for disabled visitors can be found at Second Street and McKinley Avenue; Broadway Street and McKinley Avenue; Second Street and Garfield Avenue; and Broadway and Main streets.

Plant Sitters

The Plant Sitters will watch over purchases for free while buyers enjoy the festival. They can accommodate wagons and carts.

Kids Zone and Miss Tirita's Dance

The area on Second Street between Main Street and Garfield Avenue will feature hands-on projects, games and activities.

Triangle Park stage

The Charles Page Triangle Park stage will host live entertainment all day. The annual Hometown Hero Award will be presented at noon.

Food vendors

More than a dozen food vendors will offer good eats, including barbecue and burgers, Greek, German and Mexican fare, home cooking, healthy food and sweet treats.

Westival by OkieSpice

Westival by OkieSpice will feature more of all the good stuff on Main Street just south of Second Street.

Wine tasting

Half a dozen Oklahoma wineries will offer samples and bottles for purchase.

