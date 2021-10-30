Sapulpa man convicted of sexually abusing two children

A child who had been sexually abused by a Sapulpa resident ran to a man who happened to be a child abuse investigator to ask for help.

That set off an investigation that led to the conviction of Andrew Lee Gibbs, 64, on Thursday on counts of abusive sexual contact with a child younger than 12 in Indian Country and aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

“A victim of Andrew Gibbs bravely reported his predatory acts and, along with her sister, testified against him in federal court,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“It is extremely difficult for children to reveal the details of their sexual abuse to anyone, let alone a courtroom of strangers. I commend both the victims for their courage. When children report abuse, adults should listen and report to authorities.”

A federal jury found that Gibbs touched the two girls — both younger than 12 — in a sexual manner on March 7.

After the sexual assaults, one of the children broke away from Gibbs and eventually ran up to a man in a restaurant parking lot, told him that the defendant did an “unsafe touch,” and begged the man for help, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported in a press release.