Santa’s Workshop: Tots, toys, crafts and Kris Kringle

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum welcomed about 50 youngsters to Santa’s Workshop on Saturday.

The only crisis was resolved early in the day — Santa’s hat was missing briefly — and by all accounts, the wee attendees had a merry old time.

At the event, sponsored by the museum’s trust, kiddos made ornaments to hang on the community Christmas tree on display at the museum as well as to take home, and they also wrote letters containing their Christmas wish lists to send to the North Pole.

Finally, no visit to Santa’s Workshop would be complete without a visit with the Jolly Old Elf himself.

And the carrots? Well, they’re for the reindeer, of course.

