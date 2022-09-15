 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandites' home football opener with Ponca City to be subdued

  • Updated
Friday night’s football home opener between the Sandites and Ponca City is destined to be a subdued event, not only because of Thursday’s fatal traffic accident in Sand Springs but also because the visiting Wildcats are reeling from their own tragedy this week.

Football player Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was in a traffic accident in Ponca City about 9 p.m. Monday and had to be airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, news reports indicate.

He reportedly has undergone multiple surgeries this week but is expected to recover.

Sandites head football coach Bobby Klinck said his team skipped practice and a walk-through Thursday afternoon in favor of a team meeting.

“I just kind of wanted to get their pulse on everything,” he said. “We just basically wanted to let them know that we love them and that’s why we’re hard on them — because things can happen and we want them to stay safe.”

It doesn’t appear that any of the students involved in the Sand Springs accident were connected to the football program.

The football team met for its pregame dinner Thursday night at Olivet Baptist Church, and parents and youth pastors were invited to attend to support the players.

“We thought it was important to kind of keep things somewhat normal, and it’s never a bad thing to be at church when something like this happens,” Klinck said.

“I think, for the most part, the kids are OK. There were a couple of guys who were upset, and we just wanted to let them know that if they needed to talk or need anything that we’re always here.

“That’s the main thing that we wanted to get across at both the team meeting and team dinner — just to make sure that mentally they’re OK.”

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.

