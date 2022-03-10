 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandites headed to state tournament get big sendoff

  • Updated
  • 0
031122-ssl-sendoff-p1

Charles Page High School sent the Sandites off in style Thursday afternoon as they made their way to the 2022 girls 6A state basketball tournament! The girls face off against Choctaw at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Check sandspringsleader.com for a full recap of the game.

 Courtesy Lissa Chidester, Sand Springs Public Schools

Charles Page High School sent the Sandites off in style Thursday afternoon as they made their way to the 2022 girls 6A state basketball tournament! The girls face off against Choctaw at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Check sandspringsleader.com for a full recap of the game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert