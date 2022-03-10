Charles Page High School sent the Sandites off in style Thursday afternoon as they made their way to the 2022 girls 6A state basketball tournament! The girls face off against Choctaw at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Check sandspringsleader.com for a full recap of the game.
Sandites headed to state tournament get big sendoff
