Sandite wrestling team seeking donors to help with snack wish list

  • Updated
  • 0

The Charles Page High School wrestling team is looking for a few kind donors to help buy snacks for Sandite wrestlers to eat at tournaments after weigh-in.

The team has an Amazon Wish List with items including bagels and cream cheese packets, granola bars, fruit snacks and even cases of Uncrustables frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The wrestling program, led by coach Ty Bowling, comprises 70 student athletes — 60 boys and 10 girls — in grades nine through 12.

The Amazon Wish List can be found here: bit.ly/SanditeWrestlingWishList.

Anyone who would like to make a donation locally instead of through Amazon can contact Carole Hood via email at carolehood@sandites.org.

news@sandspringsleader.com

