Sandite to be featured on Rose Parade organ donation float

Sand Springs residents who tune in to watch the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day might be surprised to see a fellow Sandite.
Liver transplant recipient Karen Hoyt was selected by LifeShare of Oklahoma to ride on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade.
Hoyt, one of only seven organ recipients from around the country selected to ride on the float, will take up only one seat.
But she hopes that through her presence, viewers will see a 17-year-old boy who loved pizza and basketball, an orphaned young woman longing to make something better of herself, and a wealthy oilman and philanthropist who helped set everything in motion.
The orphan was Opal Gibson, Hoyt’s grandmother. As a young woman, virtually alone in the world, she heard about a wealthy man who started a town and would help people who needed it.
She wrote to the man, Sand Springs founder Charles Page, and he agreed to send her to nursing school.
She lacked one history credit, though, so she went back to Sand Springs High School to finish up. There she met Ben Cook.
They fell in love, married and started a family in Sand Springs, where Ben Cook worked at the refinery and Opal Cook became the nurse for the town’s schools.
For Hoyt, that’s not just a brief family history. It’s about being connected to a larger purpose.
“Every Sandite strives to live up to Charles Page’s legacy,” she said. “I’m proud to be a Sandite.”
Hoyt, the fifth generation of her family to attend Sand Springs schools and who was a member of the Class of 1975, lives on Lake Keystone with her husband, Joe Hoyt, who has a natural foods business.
But what of the pizza- and basketball-loving teenager?
That’s Gavin. Opal and Charles are part of how Karen Hoyt came to be, but Gavin is the reason she’s still here.
In 2010, Hoyt — who had been born without a left kidney and left ovary, likely due to her exposure in utero to DES, an early synthetic form of estrogen — was a full-time teacher, Sunday school teacher and community volunteer when she learned that her liver was failing.
She was soon diagnosed with the hepatitis C virus. A new antiviral medication had cured her of hepatitis C by 2011, but end-stage liver failure still loomed large.
During a routine screening, a doctor found a cancerous tumor on her liver.
A liver transplant was recommended, and while Hoyt was going through the lengthy process of getting on the transplant list, she began to make end-of-life plans with her daughter.
“I really lived for about three years just kind of on the edge,” she said. “I would just go sit at the cemetery. I really didn’t think I was going to make it.”
Twice Hoyt was called about a possible liver, but both times the liver went to someone else because it wasn’t the right size for her.
Then on April 13, 2015, Hoyt’s lucky day arrived — she would get a donated liver.
She also learned that her new liver was coming from a 17-year-old boy, a child the same age as many of those she once taught in school.
It was coming from Gavin.
The teenager who lived in southeastern Oklahoma had suffered a traumatic brain injury. His mother made the decision to donate his organs, saving the lives of six people, Hoyt among them.
“Receiving the gift of life is just the ultimate joy,” Hoyt said. “To swing through those silver metal doors and know that you might not come out, and then to emerge from that with a second chance at life — it’s an amazing thing.”
Hoyt said she was very fortunate to get a liver that fit her perfectly. And she knows she has Gavin’s mother to thank for that.
“It takes a lot of courage to hope that you’re going to get a transplant,” she said. “It also takes a lot of courage to hope that something good can come out of your child’s death.”
Through Gavin’s mother, Hoyt learned that the teenager “was 6 feet tall and loved to play basketball. He loved his grandpa. He was a twin.”
And he loved pepperoni pizza, offering the only possible explanation, however outlandishly implausible it might seem, for Hoyt’s own post-transplant cravings for the junk food, despite her otherwise strict devotion to healthy eating.
Aside from the pizza, Hoyt has made peace with Gavin’s liver, using her experience to help others with liver disease learn to care for themselves.
She’s written a book — “The Liver Loving Diet — and while on disability helped found the Transplant Recipients International Organization in Oklahoma.
She participated in the 2016 Transplant Games of America and the 2017 World Transplant Games and began entering 5k runs to raise awareness for organ donation.
“I’m just living my life, and I can’t believe that I’m propelled by a 17-year-old kid, but I’m just trying to honor his life in everything I do,” she said.
“All transplant recipients that I’ve spoken with feel the same way,” she added. “We truly do think of our donors every day. Maybe it’s because I was so sick for so long, and I’m still surprised just to open my eyes.”
Thanks to Gavin, when Hoyt does open her eyes, she can see the future. But she can also see the past.
“A big part of my desire to give back in a big way and honor my donor goes back to Charles Page and his philanthropy,” she said.
“To have all this good stuff happening to me is very humbling, but at the same time, when you grow up knowing that if you try hard and work hard, … it all comes back.”