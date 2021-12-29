Sandite to be featured on Rose Parade organ donation float

“I really lived for about three years just kind of on the edge,” she said. “I would just go sit at the cemetery. I really didn’t think I was going to make it.”

Twice Hoyt was called about a possible liver, but both times the liver went to someone else because it wasn’t the right size for her.

Then on April 13, 2015, Hoyt’s lucky day arrived — she would get a donated liver.

She also learned that her new liver was coming from a 17-year-old boy, a child the same age as many of those she once taught in school.

It was coming from Gavin.

The teenager who lived in southeastern Oklahoma had suffered a traumatic brain injury. His mother made the decision to donate his organs, saving the lives of six people, Hoyt among them.

“Receiving the gift of life is just the ultimate joy,” Hoyt said. “To swing through those silver metal doors and know that you might not come out, and then to emerge from that with a second chance at life — it’s an amazing thing.”

Hoyt said she was very fortunate to get a liver that fit her perfectly. And she knows she has Gavin’s mother to thank for that.