Sandite Team Animal Rescue’s Rock ’n Rescue: ’80s Style promises a totally tubular time

It’s time to pull out those parachute pants and pop the collar on a polo shirt or two or maybe dust off that sweater dress so you can motor to the Sandite Team Animal Rescue’s fifth annual Rock ’n Rescue: ’80s Style.

The Oct. 14 event will include an excellent silent auction and a gnarly best-dressed contest, and totally tubular music will be provided by the Jennifer Marriott Band.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept STAR from having any fundraising events in 2019 and 2020, but the organization was able to “tread water,” thanks to the generosity of its many supporters, said Lisa Riggs, STAR’s board president.

Last fall’s Rock ’n Rescue was a great success, too, she said, but “the flip side is that everything is more expensive and we are seeing expanding needs.”

“I believe some of the uptick in abandoned, neglected and surrendered pets is also due to COVID,” Riggs said. “People adopted pets during the pandemic while home and now are headed back to work; people are nervous about the hit the economy took due to COVID and are having to tighten budgets.”

Without continued financial support, STAR’s ability to rescue and care for abused, neglected and homeless pets is in danger, she said.

STAR is a 501©(3) charity that works directly with Sand Springs Animal Welfare — the city’s animal shelter — to care for many of the seemingly least-hopeful cases and ultimately get them into appropriate adoptive homes.

In the past year, STAR has been able to provide veterinary care for more than 100 animals, according to Tammy Ervin, STAR’s adoption coordinator.

STAR covers X-rays and surgical repair for injuries, treatment for mange and other skin conditions, antibiotics for infections, flea and tick treatment, heartworm and parvo testing and treatment, and spay and neuter surgeries, as well as vaccinations and health certificates that are required for animals leaving Oklahoma on transports for adoption in other states.

STAR held a Betty White Challenge fundraiser on Jan. 17 — that would have been the 100th birthday of the beloved actress and animal-rights activist who died on New Year’s Eve — raising $2,676, specifically to buy items requested by Sand Springs Animal Welfare.

Items purchased included slow-feeder bowls, eraser boards and markers for kennels, Kong dog toys, Kuranda PVC chew-proof dog beds and five-nest PVC cat towers.

Riggs said financial contributions are the best way to help STAR, and all donations to the all-volunteer organization are tax-deductible. Donations can be made from the group’s Facebook page.

But maybe you’d prefer an evening of reliving the awesome ’80s. It’s bound to be rad.