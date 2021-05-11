Sandite Summer Camp will ensure that learning is fun, superintendent says

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee was in a Zoom meeting with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and district leaders from across the state talking about how they would use summer programming to address the learning loss students have suffered this academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I piped up and said, ‘It’s gotta be fun. You guys, we’re missing the mark unless we combine learning loss with enrichment,’” Durkee told the Sand Springs school board at its May 3 meeting.
The next thing she knew, Durkee was being summoned to Oklahoma City for a press conference with Hofmeister and other education leaders to talk about the launch of the state Education Department’s recovery plan for pre-K through 12th grade students, called Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond.
Hofmeister emphasized that the recovery’s first step must be summer learning opportunities to ensure that students remain on track.
“As promising as it is that the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us,” she said, “we now face the greatest challenge to public education in recent history: how to ensure our kids rebound stronger than ever.
"A full recovery will not be accomplished in a single summer or a single school year, and it won’t occur without a broad coalition of partners. But great things are on the horizon.”
Durkee said at the press conference that her district is focusing on an opportunity mindset.
“Even after a pandemic, we see opportunities for growth if we allow our creativity and expertise to guide us,” she said. “Our summer programming is just the beginning. This opportunity mindset will guide the future planning of what we can and will do in Sand Springs Public Schools.”
Statewide, the recovery plan will include initiatives to bolster accelerated learning, strengthen instruction and address social-emotional issues related to the pandemic.
In Sand Springs, the plan will be manifested this way: Sandite Summer Camp.
“Summer school has to be fun,” Durkee said last week. “And we’re having a great time planning summer programming.”
Oklahoma school districts are using federal relief funds to develop their summer programs, and Durkee said it’s that “infusion of federal money that’s allowing us to provide some critical services.”
“We know that there are some gaps; some children have missed out on some enrichment,” she said. “So we are going to focus on learning, with our math and reading standards,” but with a nod toward socialization and fun, including field trips and a lot of STEM activities for middle school students.
Sandite Summer Camp will be provided in addition to all the customary summer educational programming the district offers, Durkee said.
The camp will be held during three consecutive weeks in July, and sessions will meet Monday through Friday, much like a normal school day, she said.
In fact, the district will be offering transportation services and child nutrition programming, she said, noting that the summer feeding program will be available for all students, not just those in the Sandite Summer Camp. But while that nutrition program typically runs only through June, this year it will run through July.
Sandite Summer Camp will be held at Clyde Boyd Middle School for middle school-age students, Durkee said. For elementary-age students, the program will be held at Pratt Elementary School for those on the south side of the Arkansas River and at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy for those on the north side of the river.
“Right now, 300 students from pre-K through eighth grade have signed up,” she said.
Durkee said Sandite Summer Camp is available to all students, whether they need extra academic attention or not.
“Obviously we would want anyone who needs some extra instruction to come, but we wanted to open it up to everyone,” she said.
“I just feel like there were some opportunities for field trips and activities that we didn’t get a chance to do (this past year) that we’re going to kind of try to re-create,” she said. “The idea is to make it attractive to students to have them want to be there.”
Sandite Summer Camp will be free. The program is being supported by federal stimulus dollars.
Durkee said she’s really hoping to make up for a lot of lost time.
“Twenty-three percent of our student population was attending our Virtual Academy” this year, she said. “I’m really proud of our Virtual Academy, but when you don’t come to school, a lot of opportunity for learning is lost.”