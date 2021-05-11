Sandite Summer Camp will ensure that learning is fun, superintendent says

Sandite Summer Camp will be provided in addition to all the customary summer educational programming the district offers, Durkee said.

The camp will be held during three consecutive weeks in July, and sessions will meet Monday through Friday, much like a normal school day, she said.

In fact, the district will be offering transportation services and child nutrition programming, she said, noting that the summer feeding program will be available for all students, not just those in the Sandite Summer Camp. But while that nutrition program typically runs only through June, this year it will run through July.

Sandite Summer Camp will be held at Clyde Boyd Middle School for middle school-age students, Durkee said. For elementary-age students, the program will be held at Pratt Elementary School for those on the south side of the Arkansas River and at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy for those on the north side of the river.

“Right now, 300 students from pre-K through eighth grade have signed up,” she said.

Durkee said Sandite Summer Camp is available to all students, whether they need extra academic attention or not.

“Obviously we would want anyone who needs some extra instruction to come, but we wanted to open it up to everyone,” she said.