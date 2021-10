Sandites supporters are invited to enjoy some thrilling fun while supporting a great cause at Monster Ball 2021.

Sandite Baseball and Sandite Softball will square off in their annual game at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Sandite Softball Complex to support Sandite Special Olympics.

Festivities also will include trunk or treating, a costume parade, hay rides and more.

The entry fee is $5, and concessions will be available.

Last year’s event raised $1,174 for Sandite Special Olympics.