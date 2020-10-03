Sandite royalty: Corri Evans crowned football homecoming queen

Smith is the daughter of Preston and Lowren Smith and has been a member of varsity dance for two years. Baker is the granddaughter of Ronald Baker and Lois Deppe and has been a football manager for three years. Bateman is the daughter of Lance and Melanie Bateman and has been a member of varsity dance for two years.

Bivin is the daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Bivin and wants to be a doctor when she grows up. O’Dell is the son of Josh and Haley O’Dell and wants to be a dirt bike racer when he grows up. Ross is the son of Jordan Ross and Lindsay Whittenburg and wants to be a Marine when he grows up.

Whitehorn is the son of Sango and Lisa Whitehorn and the special son of Adam and Amanda Dudley and has been a member of varsity football for four years. Heinen is the son of Alisha Heinen and Zane Pidcock and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Weathers is the son of Ron and Laura Weathers and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Kale Hilligoss is the son of Kieth and Ronee Hilligoss and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Higgins is the son of Willie and Teresa Higgins and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Brauer is the son of Glen and Tiffany Brauer and has been a member of varsity football for three years.