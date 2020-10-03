Sandite royalty: Corri Evans crowned football homecoming queen

Coronavirus has taken so many things away from kids in Sand Springs Public Schools over the past six-plus months. But Sandite students were able to maintain at least one tradition in spite of the pandemic.
Corri Evans was crowned football homecoming queen Friday evening just prior to Charles Page High School taking on Muskogee at Memorial Stadium. She was greeted with the ceremonial flowers, robe and crown as well as, in the spirit of social distancing, a hug from kissing captain Sango Whitehorn.
Evans is the daughter of Rikki Evans and has been a varsity cheerleader for three years. She was among eight queen candidates along with Alyssa Crutcher, Sara Nance, Kylin Coonce, Mattie Dorsey, Reanna Smith, Kali Baker and Madeline Bateman.
The little princesses was Drew Bivin. The two little princes were Hudson O’Dell and Parker Ross.
Homecoming escorts included Zach Heinen, Jacob Weathers, Kale Hilligoss, Samuel Higgins, Shawn Brauer, Kyle Hilligoss, JaRighteous Evans, Bryson Chase, Trevin Corona, Ian Britt, Jamon Sisco, Noah Gourd, Micah Calico, Tyyee Atkison, Daren Hawkins, Caden Harris, Nate Caseboldt, Ryan Johnson, Jacinto Rodriguez, Bryson Wooten, Brycen Peterman, Lane Webster, Alex Favela, Thomas Huckelberry and Greg Reed.
Crutcher is the daughter of Kendall and Shannon Crutcher and has been a member of Gold Pride Band for four years. Nance is the daughter of Steve and Lori Nance and has been a member of the CPHS Drumline for three years. Coonce is the daughter of Sarah Coonce and has been a football manager for four years. Dorsey is the daughter of Carla Dorsey and the late Gerald Dorsey and has been a varsity cheerleader for three years.
Smith is the daughter of Preston and Lowren Smith and has been a member of varsity dance for two years. Baker is the granddaughter of Ronald Baker and Lois Deppe and has been a football manager for three years. Bateman is the daughter of Lance and Melanie Bateman and has been a member of varsity dance for two years.
Bivin is the daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Bivin and wants to be a doctor when she grows up. O’Dell is the son of Josh and Haley O’Dell and wants to be a dirt bike racer when he grows up. Ross is the son of Jordan Ross and Lindsay Whittenburg and wants to be a Marine when he grows up.
Whitehorn is the son of Sango and Lisa Whitehorn and the special son of Adam and Amanda Dudley and has been a member of varsity football for four years. Heinen is the son of Alisha Heinen and Zane Pidcock and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Weathers is the son of Ron and Laura Weathers and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Kale Hilligoss is the son of Kieth and Ronee Hilligoss and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Higgins is the son of Willie and Teresa Higgins and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Brauer is the son of Glen and Tiffany Brauer and has been a member of varsity football for three years.
Kyle Hilligoss is the son of Kieth and Ronee Hilligoss and has been a member of varsity football for three years. JaRighteous Evans is the son of Anthony and Shannon Evans and has been a member of varsity football for one year. Chase is the son of John and Krystal Chase and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Corona is the son of Ashley Corona and has been a member of varsity football for one year. Britt is the son of Allan Britt and Stepanie Ledbetter and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Sisco is the son of Jelani Sisco and Samico Morgan and has been a member of varsity football for two years.
Gourd is the son of Richard and Kelly Gourd and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Calico is the son of Bobby and Casey Duck and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Atkison is the son of Katherine Atkison and has been a member of varsity football for two years. Hawkins is the son of Durrell Hawkins and Sacora Poncil and has been a member of varsity football for four years. Harris is the son of Sherman and Megan Faulkner and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Caseboldt is the son of Tony Caseboldt and Autumn Tracy and has been a member of varsity football for three years.
Johnson is the son of Tom and Stephanie Johnson and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Rodriguez is the son of Lacey and Jacinto Rodriguez and has been a member of varsity football for two years. Wooten is the son of Jeff and Rachel Wooten and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Peterman is the son of Chad Peterman and Candice Hopkiins and Shelly Flores and has been a member of varsity football for two years. Webster is the son of Adam Webster and Sarah Jordan and has been a member of varsity football for three years. Favela is the son of Pete and Terri Lowe and has been a member of varsity football for three years.
Huckelberry is the son of Cheryl Rettig and USMC Staff Sgt. Michael Rettig. Reed is the son of John and Melissa Reed and has been a member of varsity football for one year.
