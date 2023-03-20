The Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Tea Party fundraiser, slated for Saturday, May 6.

The Tea Party is a light-hearted, fun event for women and girls of all ages featuring a light lunch, door prizes and a silent auction. Prizes also will be given to the woman and little girl with the best hat.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Lake Drive. With its balcony overlooking Sand Springs Lake, it’s a perfect place for spring photo ops.

All proceeds will assist the nonprofit Women’s Chamber in its efforts to promote literacy in Sand Springs.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. All tickets come with a door prize coupon. Seating is limited.

For tickets or for more information, contact Women’s Chamber President Teresa Smith at 918-960-1738 or via email at teresacsmith.9895@yahoo.com.