Sand Springs Women’s Chamber needs donations of children's books

The Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few good children’s books.

The Women’s Chamber needs new or gently used children’s books to help restock its Little Red Library boxes at four Sand Springs locations, said Teresa Smith, the group’s president.

A partnership begun in 2020 between the Women’s Chamber and the city Parks and Recreation Department led to the distinctive red boxes full of books, where people are encouraged to “take one, leave one.”

The Women’s Chamber handles the book part of the operation.

“Children’s books is the biggest need that we have,” Smith said recently. “It doesn’t look good unless it’s full, and children’s books are so tiny.

“Most books that are donated are for adults.”

Smith said people who have just a few books to donate can place them in a Little Red Library box at any one of the four locations — Sand Springs Lake Park, Case Community Park’s splash pad, Pratt Civitan Park and Boulder Coffee, at 118 N. Main St., where the box is mounted on the wall inside the shop.

But for larger donations, donors should call her at 918-960-1738 to arrange for delivery or pickup.