Sand Springs woman who suffered lifetime of trauma dies of apparent asthma attack

Megan Holloway overcame a lot in her life, including an ATV accident when she was a teenager that left her with a debilitating traumatic brain injury. But it seems likely that an asthma attack is what cut her life short last week, her family said Friday.

Holloway, a 2016 Charles Page High School graduate, died Tuesday at a Tulsa hospital. She was 24.

Last Sunday, Holloway was at home with her fiancé, Jordan Simpson, when she began to feel like she couldn’t breathe, her father, Jeff Holloway, said. She used her inhaler, but it didn’t help, so she took a breathing treatment, but it didn’t help, either, he said.

So Holloway told Simpson she needed to go to the emergency room. Simpson loaded her in the car and headed out, but the couple were only a few blocks from their home just north of downtown Sand Springs when she passed out.

Simpson called an ambulance, and the paramedics worked to revive her on site but could not, Jeff Holloway said. They rushed her to the hospital and were able to get a pulse en route, he said, but the damage from being without oxygen for so long was too great, and she died two days later.

Unfortunately, Megan Holloway was no stranger to trauma. At 15, she was in an ATV accident that landed her in the Intensive Care Unit, followed by weeks of inpatient and then outpatient therapy, her family said.

They said Holloway’s friends rallied around her, making T-shirts that read, “Team Megan” and “#prayformeganholloway.”

Holloway worked hard to regain most of the speech and mobility she had lost, although severe headaches persisted, as did some cognitive and language-processing issues, her father said. Even more, though, it changed her personality, he said.

“She was much more obvious with her emotions. She was a different person; she really was,” Jeff Holloway said, adding that his daughter no longer cared about many of the things that had always been important to her before the accident.

“She had a tough 24 years, but she was so resilient,” he said, adding that his daughter “really recognized trauma,” and not just in herself.

“This girl knew what trauma was and helped others when she could with their own,” Holloway’s mother, Renee Holloway, wrote in a Facebook post. “She always put others ahead of herself” and “was the best sister and friend to her siblings.”

The family wrote in her obituary that “from toys for her nieces, nephew and younger brother and sister, which they usually had to find via a scavenger hunt, to bringing her big brother and sister whichever Crumbl cookie she knew they would enjoy, Megan always thought of others first.”

Holloway’s love and compassion weren’t limited to humans, her family said, adding that they never knew what creature the lifelong animal lover would bring home next.

Holloway worked at the Bank of Oklahoma as a vault specialist but had always dreamed of working with animals. Not knowing whether she could deal with the pain of their illnesses or deaths was all that held her back.

Holloway never lacked for pets, having had guinea pigs, a gecko and several cats and dogs, including “two of her best friends, Zoey, a rat terrier, and Mia, part corgi/miniature pinscher,” her family said in her obituary.

Holloway is survived by her parents, Jeff and Renee Holloway; her fiancé, Jordan Simpson; siblings Ryan Holloway, Malorie Daugherty and her husband, Randy, Evin Holloway and Emma Holloway; grandparents Mike and Marilyn Elliott; two nieces and a nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation with family is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dillon Funeral Service chapel at Woodland Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave. Private family services will be held Tuesday, and a public celebration of life is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Public School.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with the unexpected funeral expenses and can be found online at bit.ly/MeganHollowayFund. Any donations remaining after funeral expenses have been met will be contributed to a local animal rescue.

“It’s just been overwhelming,” Jeff Holloway said. “We’ve just been so appreciative of what everyone’s done for us.”

Renee Holloway also expressed gratitude in her Facebook post for the outpouring of support, adding that the family’s “faith will see us through this and we know we will see Megan again. She won’t be in any pain and she will live forever in a paradise.”