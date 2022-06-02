Sand Springs woman Amanda Glenn was killed in Tulsa shooting

A Sand Springs woman is among the four victims of a mass shooting Wednesday in Tulsa.

Amanda Glenn, who graduated from Charles Page High School in 2000, was an employee in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips on the campus of the Saint Francis Health System.

Phillips, who also was killed, was the gunman’s primary target, Tulsa police said.

Glenn’s husband, Beau Glenn, also graduated from Charles Page, and their oldest son, Gabe Glenn, is a member of the Class of 2022 and graduated just two weeks ago. They also have a younger son, Ian Glenn.

Dr. Stephanie Husen and patient William Love also died in Wednesday's attack.

The Leader shares the grief of the Sand Springs community and is preparing a more in-depth article about Amanda Glenn.

