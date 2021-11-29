Sand Springs will be merry and bright all month

The month of December will bring a sleigh full of holiday events all across Sand Springs, offering something for just about everyone. Check out these holiday happenings:

Dec. 1: Candelight Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Event: Sponsored by the Local Church Network and the city of Sand Springs, this holiday gathering will feature the singing of fun and familiar Christmas carols plus Christmas music by local musicians, followed by the reading of the Christmas story. The lighting of a new 18-foot Christmas tree provided by the city will top off the evening. 6 p.m., Charles Page Triangle Park, Main and Broadway streets.

Dec. 1-11: Dashing Through Sand Springs: Children and adults alike should enjoy this daytime window-painting scavenger hunt sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants will look for 12 holiday-painted windows and have their passports stamped. Completed passports will be placed in the North Pole mailbox in the museum at Main and Broadway streets to be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card.