Sand Springs weekly community calendar

11. 7

City Chipper Day

When: 7 a.m.—3:30 p.m.

Where: 8620 W. 21st St.

At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.

11. 9

Planning Commission

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Board of Adjustment

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Council Room

11. 10

Sand Springs Leadership Graduation

When: noon-5 p.m.

Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.

11. 11

Tulsa Veterans’ Day Parade

When: 11 a.m.

Where: downtown Tulsa

The 2020 theme “Welcome Home” dates back exactly 100 years ago when Tulsa citizens welcomed soldiers back from World War I.

11. 16

Sand Springs City Council Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203

11. 18

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

11. 24

Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4

The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.

12. 4

Festival of Lights Parade

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Parade route through downtown Sand Springs

The 38th annual event will have “Joy of Giving” theme which highlights giving through organ donation, charitable giving and celebrating the life of Jesus.

Breaking News