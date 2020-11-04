Sand Springs weekly community calendar

11. 7
City Chipper Day
When: 7 a.m.—3:30 p.m.
Where: 8620 W. 21st St.
At the former City of Sand Springs Street Department maintenance yard, bring green limbs, small branches and vegetation for our motorized “chipper”. Two City staff will assist with unloading. Those who attend must bring a City of Sand Springs water utility bill to prove residency in the city limits of Sand Springs.
11. 9
Planning Commission
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Board of Adjustment
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Council Room
11. 10
Sand Springs Leadership Graduation
When: noon-5 p.m.
Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Spring’s citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.
11. 11
Tulsa Veterans’ Day Parade
When: 11 a.m.
Where: downtown Tulsa
The 2020 theme “Welcome Home” dates back exactly 100 years ago when Tulsa citizens welcomed soldiers back from World War I.
11. 16
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Room 203
11. 18
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
11. 24
Breakfast with Commissioner Karen Keith
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
The community’s opportunity to meet and talk with Ms. Keith.
12. 4
Festival of Lights Parade
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Parade route through downtown Sand Springs
The 38th annual event will have “Joy of Giving” theme which highlights giving through organ donation, charitable giving and celebrating the life of Jesus.
