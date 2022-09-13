Sand Springs walk intended to raise awareness about pulmonary fibrosis

Stephanie Hagar had never heard of pulmonary fibrosis before her husband, Michael Hagar, was diagnosed with the condition in the winter of 2021.

But now, five months after he died of the disease on April 28 at the age of 50, she’s doing her part to make sure no one else gets caught off guard.

The couple initially thought Michael, a nonsmoker, had scarred lungs from a previous illness in which his kidneys had quit functioning and his lungs filled up with fluid.

But doctors told them the pulmonary fibrosis wasn’t from that or anything else. It’s just something some people get, they said.

When he died, Michael was in the early planning stages for a double lung transplant, which Stephanie said was his only shot at survival.

“I want people everywhere to start hearing about pulmonary fibrosis because maybe they will have a better chance of survival,” she said. “This has been so devastating and heartbreaking for me and our family.

“I still cry every day missing him so much.”

Hagar has organized a walk to honor her husband and raise awareness about pulmonary fibrosis.

September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, and the 2022 PFF Walk is planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Ray Brown Park, 401 E. Sixth St.

The walk will be on a loop trail around the park and totals less than a mile. There’s no cost to participate, but Hagar is collecting donations for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

She is encouraging people to come and walk as far as they can, and if they can’t walk at all, there will be other things to do, she said. Hagar also will have slideshow and video presentations and refreshments.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/PFFWalkSandSprings.