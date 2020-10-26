 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs voting precincts for Nov. 3 election

Sand Springs voting precincts for Nov. 3 election

{{featured_button_text}}
Vote Here

Sand Springs will have 11 different polling precincts for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 JOHN CLANTON

Local voters are gearing up to go to the polls to cast their ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3.

Here is a list of all the 11 total precincts for Sand Springs residents within Tulsa and Osage counties. Sand Springs has nine precincts in Tulsa County and two in Osage County:

OsageCommunity Assembly Church, 2247 N. State HWY 97

Keystone Hills Baptist Church, 161 New Prue Rd.

TulsaAmazing Grace Holiness Church, 807 W. 2nd St.

Broadway Baptist Church, 1000 N. Adams Rd.

Church That Matters, 3 W. 41st St.

Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th W. Ave.

Crosspoint, 4600 S. 129th W. Ave.

First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Adams Rd.

Father’s House, 4008 S. 137th W. Ave.

Keystone School, 23810 W. HWY 51

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News