Sand Springs voting precincts for Nov. 3 election

Local voters are gearing up to go to the polls to cast their ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3.
Here is a list of all the 11 total precincts for Sand Springs residents within Tulsa and Osage counties. Sand Springs has nine precincts in Tulsa County and two in Osage County:
OsageCommunity Assembly Church, 2247 N. State HWY 97
Keystone Hills Baptist Church, 161 New Prue Rd.
TulsaAmazing Grace Holiness Church, 807 W. 2nd St.
Broadway Baptist Church, 1000 N. Adams Rd.
Church That Matters, 3 W. 41st St.
Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th W. Ave.
Crosspoint, 4600 S. 129th W. Ave.
First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Adams Rd.
Father’s House, 4008 S. 137th W. Ave.
Keystone School, 23810 W. HWY 51
