Sand Springs voters will consider $15.7 million bond proposal June 28

The City Council last week unanimously approved a resolution to put before city voters on June 28 a four-part, $15.7 million general-obligation bond proposal that aims to touch nearly every aspect of Sand Springs civic life, from a new animal shelter and dog park plus improvements to parks for humans citywide to updated storm sirens and street overlay projects.

A committee made up of city personnel and community leaders has been meeting since last fall to help determine what the proposal would look like. City Councilors finalized the project list at their February meeting.

Proposition 1, “Streets and Roadways,” for $4,325,000, would fund a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community.

“We do have money in place for overlays, but it just frankly isn’t enough to really cover what the needs of the community are,” City Planner Brad Bates told councilors in February, adding that it’s hoped that such a large influx of cash would make a significant difference.

The property tax cost of Proposition 1 for residents would equal roughly 83 cents a month on a $100,000 home.

Proposition 2, “Public Safety Facilities and Equipment," for $3,915,000, would fund an update to the city’s aging storm sirens and include as many as half a dozen additional sirens.

That element would cost about $825,000, but by far the largest share of Proposition 2 — $3,090,000 — would go toward designing and building a new animal welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue as part of the city’s quest to have a no-kill shelter.

The city already owns the land, which would allow more of the funding to be put into the new facility rather than pay for property acquisition.

Bates told councilors that as Sand Springs Animal Welfare’s mission has evolved, the current shelter no longer meets its needs.

“The way our shelter currently is run is more of a caring environment,” he said, with more emphasis on homing or rehoming pets brought to the shelter and less focus on euthanasia after a short holding period.

The property tax cost of Proposition 2 for residents would equal roughly 74 cents a month on a $100,000 home.

Proposition 3, “Parks Improvements and Enhancements,” for $3,775,000, would fund an array of parks and recreation-related projects across the city.

Such efforts “have been widely successful over the past several years,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards said previously. “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation increased in all park environments.”

The largest Proposition 3 project dollar-wise is a “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, between 10th and 11th streets along Roosevelt Avenue, at $1.2 million, although the bond proposition is seeking only half that amount.

The other half is expected to come through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, which the property has received in the past, Edwards said.

Other features of Proposition 3 are lighting improvements for the Case Community Park softball fields and field surface improvements for the Case softball, soccer and baseball fields; neighborhood trail improvements across the city; expansion of the city’s park maintenance facility; construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the proposed new animal welfare facility; repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum; and parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.

The property tax cost of Proposition 3 for residents would equal roughly 72 cents a month on a $100,000 home.

Proposition 4, “Community Enhancements,” for $3,710,000, would fund or help fund three major community development projects.

The first would pave parking lots for the Case Community Park’s BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn as well as the road between the softball fields and the BMX park.

The second project would fund a downtown streetscape plan to match Main Street work that’s in progress now.

The last segment is the design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

This project — which would total roughly $4 million but for which the city is requesting only $1,030,000, which would be its share — would be in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools, which would fund the remainder.

The property tax cost of Proposition 4 for residents would equal roughly 71 cents a month on a $100,000 home.

The bond package’s total cost — $15,725,000 — would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

City officials are hopeful and optimistic about the bond package’s fate, pointing to the voters’ embrace of an $18.3 million bond proposal in 2017, which laid much of the groundwork that this proposal aims to build on.

