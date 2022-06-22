Sand Springs voters set to decide fate of $16 million bond proposal

Sand Springs voters will go to the polls in six days to decide the fate of a proposed $15.7 million general-obligation bond package put together by city and community leaders.

The four-proposition package focuses on street improvements, modernized storm sirens, a new animal shelter and dog park, an array of parks improvements and a host of community development projects.

The bond package’s total cost would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home by roughly $3 a month.

“We’ve put forward a package that I think is in the best interest of our city and what people want to see,” City Manager Mike Carter said last week, but “people need to vote their conscience. It’s not our role to tell people that they should vote for anything.

“We’re happy with the proposal we’re putting forward to the citizens, and now it’s up to them to decide what we want,” he said.

City leaders over the past several months have met with civic organizations and community groups, held block parties and used the city’s website and social media platforms to get the word out about the bond proposal.

“If there’s been a group that wanted us to come talk, then we’ve done that,” Carter said. “I hope we’ve touched everybody who wanted to hear the message.

“What we don’t want is for people to feel like they didn’t know about it.”

Work on the package began last fall, when Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards and City Planner Brad Bates oversaw a committee made up of city personnel and community leaders that helped craft what the proposal would look like.

Proposition 1, “Streets and Roadways,” totals $4.3 million and would fund a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community.

“We do have money in place for overlays, but it just frankly isn’t enough to really cover what the needs of the community are,” Bates told city councilors in March, adding that it’s hoped that such a large influx of cash would make a significant difference.

Proposition 2, “Public Safety Facilities and Equipment,” totals $3.9 million. Of that, $825,000 would be allocated to upgrade and modernize storm sirens citywide, including adding as many as half a dozen additional sirens.

The biggest chunk of Proposition 2 — $3.09 million — would fund the design and construction of a new Animal Welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue.

The city already owns the land, which would allow more of the funding to be put into the new facility rather than pay for property acquisition.

As Sand Springs Animal Welfare’s mission has evolved, Bates said, the current shelter no longer meets its needs.

“The way our shelter currently is run is more of a caring environment,” he said, with more emphasis on homing or rehoming pets brought to the shelter and less focus on euthanasia after a short holding period.

“We don’t do much of that,” he said. “We’re basically, by all premises, a no-kill shelter today.”

Overcrowding at the shelter last week led Animal Welfare officials to sound the alarm that adoptable dogs were in danger of being euthanized for space concerns, but a media blitz led to the adoption of seven dogs the next morning, which relieved the pressure, at least temporarily.

A new facility also would allow for isolation and quarantine areas, which are critical for mitigating disease spread and keeping the entire pet population healthy.

Proposition 3, “Parks Improvements and Enhancements,” would total nearly $3.8 million and encompasses roughly a dozen individual projects under the auspices of parks and recreation.

“Parks and recreation-related projects have been widely successful over the past several years,” Edwards said in March. “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation increased in all park environments.

“This GO bond effort will replace some of the older recreational amenities in the community to meet the growing needs of outdoor recreational opportunities communitywide.”

The largest project dollar-wise is a “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, between 10th and 11th streets along Roosevelt Avenue, at $1.2 million, although the bond proposition is seeking only half that amount.

The other half is expected to come through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, which the property has received in the past, Edwards said.

Proposed features would include new playgrounds with slides, swings and climbing features; outdoor fitness equipment; a splash pad; restrooms and a shelter; expanded parking; and lighting.

Other features of Proposition 3 are:

Lighting improvements for the Case Community Park softball fields and field surface improvements for the Case softball, soccer and baseball fields.

Three portable restroom trailers for use across Case Park as well as for special events elsewhere in the community.

Neighborhood trail improvements, including Saddlerock Trail, Oklahoma 97 and 34th Street, which adjoins the Highway 97 Trail; Angus Park Trail; Concord Trail, adjoining Boyd Trail; and the Sand Springs Lake Trail, which adjoins the KATY Trail and the upcoming 81st West Avenue Trail project.

Expansion of the city’s park maintenance facility.

The current facility, built in 2008, is too small to accommodate current staffing and equipment, leaving all city passenger vehicles and larger pieces of equipment exposed to the elements, Edwards said.

Construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the new animal welfare facility.

Interior renovations and repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

Parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.

Proposition 4, “Community Enhancements,” totals $3.7 million and would fund or help fund three major community development projects.

The first project would fund paved parking lots for the Case Community Park’s BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn as well as paving of the road between the softball fields and the BMX park.

The second project would fund a downtown streetscape plan to match Main Street work that’s in progress now.

The last segment is the design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

This project — which would total roughly $4 million, would be in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools. The city’s share is only slightly more than $1 million, with the school district funding the remainder.

For the city, Carter said, the election is not about winning or losing. It’s about doing as little or as much as residents want.

“This is, frankly, an opportunity for the citizens to say they want more than what their taxes are currently doing, and how much more is up to them.”

Carter, the city’s police chief before he became the city manager last year, said the approach has its origins in community policing.

“We look at this as a public-private partnership with our citizens, and we collaborate,” he said. “Instead of community policing, this is community governing, and our council very much adheres to that.

“I think that’s how good governing happens.”

Bottom line, though, his message for residents is this: “No matter how you feel about the propositions, exercise your right to vote on the 28th. That’s how decisions like this get made.”

