Sand Springs vice mayor welcomes sweet sound of business as usual

As a city councilor and an insurance professional by trade, Vice Mayor Beau Wilson is accustomed to taking care of other people’s needs, from constituents to clients.

But when a horrific traffic accident left him with complete hearing loss in one ear, he began to retreat into himself, his confidence faltering.

That’s when City Manager Mike Carter offered a possible answer. And as it turns out, it’s a solution that potentially can benefit scores of Sand Springs residents.

‘Everything started to fall apart’

Wilson was going nowhere in his pickup on U.S. 75 in July 2020, stuck behind a wreck that had snarled traffic.

That’s when he looked in his mirror and saw an oil tanker bearing down on him.

Wilson turned to his right to tell his buddy in the passenger seat to brace for the impact when the tanker slammed into his truck, driving his headrest into the side of his skull and shattering the mastoid bone just behind his right ear.

The emergency room said he had a concussion, but “it wasn’t until days later that everything started to fall apart on hearing,” he said.

When Wilson finally was able to get into an ear, nose and throat specialist, he was told he had a terrible infection because bone shards had penetrated and shredded his eardrum.

“The ear was basically dead,” he said.

Surgeons removed his ear to extract the bone shards and clean out any remaining infection, and they took muscle from his scalp to cover the eardrum to see if it might repair itself, but after six months, it had not.

Wilson’s only hope for ever hearing out of his right ear was a cochlear implant, a small electronic device that consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.

An implant does not restore normal hearing, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Instead, it can give a deaf person a useful representation of sound by bypassing damaged portions of the ear and directly stimulating the auditory nerve, which sends signals to the brain that are recognized as sound.

Wilson had surgery in February 2021 to receive a cochlear implant. He said it allows him “to hear essentially as anyone else would, although the sound now is more metallic; more robotic sounding.”

Insult to injury

That brief synopsis doesn’t begin to convey the trials and tribulations Wilson has faced, however.

“The immediate problems were about balance,” he said. “I had a lot of vertigo. I couldn’t bend over and stand up quickly or I’d lose my balance. There was lots of dizziness.”

The first surgery added a lot of nausea to the mix.

“Plus, so much lifting and carrying had to be curtailed because of the surgeries and the pressure placed on the ear,” he said.

On top of all of that, Wilson’s injury came almost at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “so most everybody was wearing masks at that time,” he said. “Trying to understand people behind a mask was almost impossible.”

But the biggest concern of all was what became of Wilson himself.

“Part of the litigation process (surrounding the accident) has involved me having to go through this whole litany about how this has changed my life,” he said.

He said his wife, Abbie Wilson, told the lawyers that he “used to be a real go-get-‘em, life of the party” kind of guy “and not a wallflower. And now sometimes he retreats back. That has not been his personality.”

‘I was missing too much’

Beau Wilson sees that, too.

“That’s been the foundational shift for me personally,” he said. “I took myself off of boards at church and extra boards within the community and just really kind of focused on city stuff because it became too much, and I felt like I was missing too much, and I wasn’t giving everything 100% because I couldn’t understand a lot of the conversations.”

Carter noticed it, as well.

“One of my jobs as city manager is to be attentive to council, and during council meetings I’m constantly looking at each one of them for signs that they don’t understand or don’t agree, … and Beau has always been a very engaged councilor,” he said.

“You could always count on him to have an opinion, to address things and be informed, be prepared. I noticed that after the accident he kind of reserved back a little bit, and that was either (a) disinterest, which I didn’t believe, or (b) there was an issue.”

Carter’s wife is a speech pathologist, so he has some extra insight about hearing and speech issues. In fact, it's at least partly behind the installation of an assistive listening system in the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center when that facility was built.

Room acoustics, background noise and even HVAC sounds can hamper hearing, especially for people with devices such as hearing aids or cochlear implants. Assistive listening systems reduce these challenges by using a remote microphone to pick up sound and broadcast it across the room to a receiver worn by a hearing-impaired person.

Suspecting that Wilson was struggling with his hearing, Carter said he approached him privately and asked, “Do you feel like you can hear adequately, and is there anything we can do?”

‘Not the right answer’

Wilson acknowledged that he was having trouble and was interested in the assistive listening system but was reluctant to have the city make a fuss or go to any extra expense, Carter said.

“Which is not the right answer for us as people who provide services, because regardless of whether it’s Beau or it's any citizen out there, we need to be providing the same services to people — as legitimately as we can — who are disabled,” he said.

“I told him, ‘That’s not yours to worry about.’”

Because the Municipal Building’s existing technology is so current, adding the assistive listening system cost only about $1,400 to $1,500, Carter said.

Users don’t have to have an implant or even a hearing aid. The system will enhance sound via a separate earpiece even for a person with only mild hearing loss.

The Municipal Building’s system can accommodate four users simultaneously. The system at the Public Safety Center can accommodate five. With enough advance notice, Carter said, they could be combined to allow for nine simultaneous users.

And he said he’s looking at next year’s budget to see about buying a portable system that could be used wherever needed.

“The city’s goal is to improve communication and accessibility, whether that’s with a pen and paper” or the latest technology, Carter said.

“I think we have a history here of trying to be on top of things. We’re never going to get it completely right, because you can’t ever anticipate everybody’s disability,” he said. “The important thing is for residents to give the city advance notice of what is needed, whether it’s an interpreter, the use of the listening system or something else.”

‘I could hear clearly’

Carter said it’s important to “normalize these conversations. No one ever questions eyeglasses. It’s no more of a disability or less of a disability. We need people to communicate with us (about their needs). We’re going to accommodate them to the best of our ability.

“This is what we do. We’re here to serve our citizens.”

Wilson is still getting used to the idea of receiving assistance instead of providing it. He’s also still getting used to the idea that, after a long couple of years, he’s beginning to hear the world around him again.

On a recent afternoon in the City Council Chambers, he and Carter sat about 10 feet apart and had a conversation while Wilson was using the listening system device.

“I was able to hear and absorb what Mike was saying without him even using a microphone,” Wilson said, noting that an actual council session will be the real test. “I’m looking forward to the September meeting.”

Carter said Wilson isn’t the only one facing a learning curve. Although the council chambers is a relatively small room that doesn’t seem like it needs much amplification, councilors and other speakers are going to need to use the microphones if the system is to be successful.

“We’re going to really try to engage them and remind them, ‘Councilor, can we get you to speak into your microphone?’ Because we want that to be the norm,” Carter said.

Wilson might still seem a bit reserved to those who knew him before the accident, but the hint of excitement in his eyes suggests that his former self might be making a comeback.

“I’m grateful to the city,” he said. “When he turned it on, … it was just immediate. I could hear. I could hear clearly what he was saying.”