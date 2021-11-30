Sand Springs Vice Mayor Patty Dixon receives state arts advocacy award

The Sand Springs Community Theatre was begun in 2007, and “we have been a thriving community organization since that inception,” Campfield wrote, adding that Dixon “has been with us since these early days and has often been the glue that holds our company together.”

On the state and national level, Campfield said, Dixon “has been our representative through the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theatre, traveling around the state and country as an advocate of community theater.”

“Patty has always gone above and beyond to promote the accomplishments of our little band of players,” she said.

A longtime Sand Springs Community Theatre board member, Dixon not only has acted in and directed many of the company’s shows during the past 14 years but also has been its president and secretary and is now the production manager.

Campfield noted that one of the group’s biggest community outreach programs is its annual Children’s Workshop, a program Dixon has helped with since 2007.

“In our four to five productions each year, two are dedicated to children’s theater,” she wrote. “The Christmas production revolves around casting and workshopping a production with local students of all ages.”