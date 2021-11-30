Sand Springs Vice Mayor Patty Dixon receives state arts advocacy award

The Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education has honored Sand Springs Vice Mayor Patty Dixon with its Art Star Award for her arts advocacy work.
The award honors a mayor who has demonstrated exemplary support for the arts in his or her community. Dixon, the city’s vice mayor since 2018, is the first vice mayor ever to receive the award.
Andrea Campfield, Charles Page High School’s theater teacher and a founding member of Sand Springs Community Theatre, nominated Dixon for the honor.
“While our community is incredibly fortunate to have many city leaders who support the arts in our community, Patty Dixon, a true thespian and arts advocate since high school, most definitely checks the boxes for ‘Art Star,’” she wrote in her nomination letter.
Dixon was presented with the award at the Oklahoma Mayors’ Breakfast during the Oklahoma Municipal League’s annual conference in September in Oklahoma City.
She has served for 15 years on the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority board and presently serves on the membership committee and volunteers weekly, Campfield wrote.
She is also active in the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Sand Springs Sertoma Club, performing in and serving as chairwoman of the two groups’ annual murder mystery dinner theater fundraiser.
The Sand Springs Community Theatre was begun in 2007, and “we have been a thriving community organization since that inception,” Campfield wrote, adding that Dixon “has been with us since these early days and has often been the glue that holds our company together.”
On the state and national level, Campfield said, Dixon “has been our representative through the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theatre, traveling around the state and country as an advocate of community theater.”
“Patty has always gone above and beyond to promote the accomplishments of our little band of players,” she said.
A longtime Sand Springs Community Theatre board member, Dixon not only has acted in and directed many of the company’s shows during the past 14 years but also has been its president and secretary and is now the production manager.
Campfield noted that one of the group’s biggest community outreach programs is its annual Children’s Workshop, a program Dixon has helped with since 2007.
“In our four to five productions each year, two are dedicated to children’s theater,” she wrote. “The Christmas production revolves around casting and workshopping a production with local students of all ages.”
Dixon will direct this year’s production, “Scrooge’s Christmas” by Ken Jones.
Presented through a special arrangement with Heuer Publishing Co., the show will feature song, sounds and dance from Sand Springs Community Theatre actors as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, all in the former Central Ninth Grade Center Auditorium, Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue.
Admission to the one-hour play is a $5 donation to Sand Springs Community Theatre or a canned-goods donation for Sand Springs Community Services.