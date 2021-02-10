Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Staci Smith's friend, family saw trouble brewing, they say

Smith’s commitment to education was apparent in her children’s attitudes and behavior, Gross said.

“Piper was a very calm, sweet baby, and then she learned to walk and talk, and she was just funny,” she said.

“River loved going to school,” Gross said. “She was in preschool, and she was very excited about being able to go to school.”

Gross’ sister Carol remembered River’s kindness, saying that whenever River would ask for anything, she always asked for something for Piper, as well.

Such sweet memories bring comfort to the family, Gross said, but “looking back and wishing I could change something is not helpful,” she added.

“I would love to think that I could have influenced her to leave,” she said. “My sisters did try.

“The looking back and saying ‘what if’ doesn’t change where we are now. At this point we’re just trying to survive,” Gross said.

“All I want her to know is that she was loved and she is loved, and she was worth so much more than what happened to her.”

The sentiment is common among those who loved Smith.