Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Staci Smith's friend, family saw trouble brewing, they say

Staci Smith had a passion for helping people, friends and relatives say.
“She had a very rough beginning herself, and she cared about what other people are going through,” said Kathy Gross, Smith’s aunt. “That’s part of what landed her in that situation — that desire to try to make things better.”
The “situation” Gross refers to is what she and others say was a sometimes abusive relationship that ultimately led to Smith’s death at the hands of the father of her two youngest children, whom he also killed.
Gross and her sisters, Carol Gross and Wendy Woodworth, and their mother, Betty Gross, now face the devastating task of burying the niece and granddaughter they loved and raised together after Smith’s mother took her own life when Smith, 41, was very young.
Compounding their profound loss are the deaths of Smith’s two youngest children, River, 4, and Piper, 2.
“We’re all still in shock — a little bit numb, which has made us able to just kind of keep going,” said Kathy Gross, who lives in China but returned to Sand Springs on Wednesday to be with her family. “But we also all have a very strong Christian faith, and we believe that she’s in God’s hands and the babies are in God’s hands.
“We expect to be able to survive this and that God will redeem this in some way and touch other people’s lives,” she said. “If we didn’t feel this way, I don’t know how we would go on.”
‘Anger issues’: Gross said the family was aware of Phillip Ross’ “anger issues” and had seen some indication of verbal abuse. But they said they knew that Smith was in trouble when Ross “beat the hell out of her” one time.
Friends and co-workers at the RibCrib restaurant where Smith worked as a shift manager were able to get her out of the home, Gross said, but she stayed away only one night before going back.
“It’s that same story of she thought she could help him, and she went back,” she said.
Smith never pressed charges against Ross, Gross said.
It was a “pretty classic battered woman syndrome,” she said.
But with the pandemic, Gross said, Smith “was keeping the babies at home and not letting people in to see them, and everything intensified. He was home on workman’s comp, so he was at home all the time, too.”
As grief-stricken as Smith’s aunts and grandmother are, they can’t bring themselves to demonize the man who took her and her daughters from them, if for no other reason than out of respect for his mother, who they said still lives in the community.
Ross “deserves every bit of the blame, but she doesn’t,” Gross said of his mother. “She loved those babies very much.”
But even as to Ross himself, she said, “what he did was evil. But I know that God loves him, too.”
‘We were gonna be the pair’: Anastacia Lynne “Staci” Smith, a 1998 graduate of Charles Page High School, “had anything but an easy path in this life, but it didn’t dull her shine,” longtime friend Stephanie Lewis said.
“I met her in sixth grade, and we basically had become inseparable since seventh grade,” she said.
Lewis remembered that she and Smith took French together in high school.
“Our senior year, a lot of our classmates were going to Cancun, but Staci and I took an opportunity to go with our French instructor to Europe,” she said.
The trip took them to 10 countries, she said, and filled a photo album full of memories.
“When I found out about all this,” Lewis said, “I went straight to that book, that photo album of our trip.”
Smith had given birth to her oldest son, Kurt, not long before that trip, and she really didn’t want to leave him, Lewis said.
“I basically twisted her arm to go,” she said. “I wasn’t going to take no for an answer. But in all actuality, I wouldn’t have gone if it hadn’t been for her.”
Lewis was having family struggles of her own, she said, and Smith’s family paid the last $400 of her trip costs and then bought her luggage.
Lewis remembered being by Smith’s side when Kurt was born, having been picked up at school by Smith — who was in active labor — on the way to the hospital.
“I cut his umbilical cord,” Lewis said, her voice trailing off. “We have a lot of good memories, and it’s hard to sum them all up into one tribute.”
In all, Smith had five children — Kurt, Tyler, Sydney, River and Piper. She also lost a baby to miscarriage, Lewis said, adding, “She’d want me to say that.”
Memories crop up in just about equal measure through laughs and tears for Lewis.
“We were gonna be the pair, the 80-year-old ladies in the nursing home,” she said, chuckling at the thought before turning somber. “That’s all been taken away.
“And, of course, that’s me being selfish again,” she added. “It breaks my heart to think about her kids. They don’t have a mom now.”
‘Worth so much more’: Gross said Smith “was a devoted mother — except we wish that she wouldn’t have had the kids in that situation.”
“She was a great friend; she was a great mother,” she said. “And she was one of the smartest people I knew.”
Smith’s commitment to education was apparent in her children’s attitudes and behavior, Gross said.
“Piper was a very calm, sweet baby, and then she learned to walk and talk, and she was just funny,” she said.
“River loved going to school,” Gross said. “She was in preschool, and she was very excited about being able to go to school.”
Gross’ sister Carol remembered River’s kindness, saying that whenever River would ask for anything, she always asked for something for Piper, as well.
Such sweet memories bring comfort to the family, Gross said, but “looking back and wishing I could change something is not helpful,” she added.
“I would love to think that I could have influenced her to leave,” she said. “My sisters did try.
“The looking back and saying ‘what if’ doesn’t change where we are now. At this point we’re just trying to survive,” Gross said.
“All I want her to know is that she was loved and she is loved, and she was worth so much more than what happened to her.”
The sentiment is common among those who loved Smith.
“I just know that I can’t think of another person that’s been more important to me,” Lewis said. “I have essentially raised myself since I was about in seventh grade. I think if I hadn’t had Staci in my life, you know, just having someone there as a motivation …
“How do you express what someone meant to you and to everyone else? Look at how many people care about her,” she said. “She was just irreplaceable.”
Even though life took them in different directions as adults, Lewis said, “it was like time had stopped when we got back together. Like a day hadn’t gone by.”
“We always picked right back up where we left off.”
‘I feel like I lost her’: But things had changed in the past several years.
“I feel like I lost her when they basically got together,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t long after that that I didn’t get to see her that much anymore.”
Ross “started separating her from the people that cared about her so he could control her,” she said.
Lewis said the relationship between Smith and Ross never felt right to her, but she quickly added:
“I’m not here to judge anyone on their choice for love, but I voiced some concern to her early on about him. I thought they weren’t really good for each other.”
Lewis said Ross “took advantage of (Smith’s) ability to see the best in people.”
“I knew from the beginning that it wasn’t good,” she said. “I just had no idea that it was going to end like this.
“I tried to reach out to her,” she said. “I asked her to call me. And she always said, ‘I can’t talk right now.’ I wish I would have pushed her.
“She’s just the last person I would suspect that this could have happened to.
“Staci was a huge advocate of women’s rights, and she wasn’t a stranger to patterns of abuse,” Lewis said. “She was a highly intelligent person, and it makes it hard for me to believe that she didn’t know.
“This is an abuse issue. This is a domestic violence issue. And I know that she would want her situation to help someone else.”
Lewis lamented that no one reported the noise and violence that police said witnesses in the Sunburst Mobile Home Park reported hearing that Friday night about 14 hours before the bodies were found in the couple’s home in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.
“Someone’s screaming for their life; it doesn’t sound the same,” she said. “There’s a difference.
“I’m not pointing fingers at anybody, because that’s not going to solve anything,” Lewis said.
“But it’s a problem that society doesn’t help out when people need help.”