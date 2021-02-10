Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Phillip Ross' friends say he had been moving beyond troubled past

One evening, as Burgess was clocking out, Ross was clocking in and had on a T-shirt for the band Slipknot.

The heavy metal band is Burgess’ favorite, and he was emboldened to say so to Ross, who said he felt the same.

“That’s how we clicked,” Burgess said. “From there, we were together every day after that. I’ll remember it forever.”

‘He was my best friend’: Burgess struggles to reconcile the man he knew with what the man did last month.

“He was my best friend. He was a stand-up guy. One of the best people I’ve ever known,” he said. “He was the first in if anything was wrong, the person that would try to shed some light and just help you when things were rough.

“He always had something positive to say.”

Another friend, Jonathan Raines, said Ross was “just a big teddy bear.”

He remembered meeting Ross at a Halloween party where Ross was supposed to be Batman.

“He was just this big guy in this tight onesie walking around my house, and we just all hit it off,” he said.

Raines, of Joplin, described Ross as the protector of their group of friends.