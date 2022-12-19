Sand Springs to end Mr. Murph recyables contract in favor of M.e.t. site

The city is ending its recyclables collection contract with American Waste Control, and the company’s Mr. Murph collection site at 100 E. Broadway St. will be removed, City Manager Mike Carter told the City Council at its December meeting.

“Even though a lot of people used it, it just wasn’t being maintained,” Carter said.

“We really want people to rely on the M.e.t., mainly because the M.e.t. is attended,” he said, referring to the Metropolitan Environmental Trust recyclables collection site at 105 E. Morrow Road.

“There’s staff there that will make sure the boxes get broken down, and there’s more containers for (cardboard) boxes. So it’s not that we’re going to do without; it’s just that we want people to go to that centrally located area to do that,” Carter said.

“That way we make sure it all gets taken care of.

“We understand they have limitations on their staff, too, but it was just something that became an issue here,” he said.

“But we do appreciate Mr. Murph and American Waste Control for that service for the time that we’ve had it. In no way are we angry at them. We just think this is a better program for us at this point.”

The M.e.t. site on Morrow Road is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trash hauler schedule change: In other waste-collection news, city trash haulers have gone back to their original hours after moving up their schedule by two hours during the heat of summer, but residents are still requested to have their garbage at the curb by midnight the night before their collection day.

The City Council in July granted Carter’s request to amend a city ordinance to allow him the authority to modify the trash-pickup schedule when needed. Before the summer change, the city’s standard pickup parameters were between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Although the heat isn’t a problem now, Carter noted that extreme temperatures or other weather conditions could require schedule modifications at any time, but if residents comply with the midnight deadline to have trash at the curb, the schedule fluctuations won’t be a nuisance for them.

Councilor Nancy Riley asked if any research had been done on whether trash carts could be acquired that would be more animal-resistant via latches or other means.

Public Works Director Derek Campbell responded that the city budgets for about 300 new trash carts each year and will look into finding carts with latches during the next purchasing process.

Boards and commissions: A number of residents were appointed or reappointed to city boards and commissions at the council meeting:

Sand Springs Economic Development Authority: Brent Kellogg, reappointed to a three-year term; Ryan Walker, appointed to a three-year term; John Holson, appointed to serve the remainder of a term expiring in October 2023.

Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority: Vicki Sisney, appointed to a five-year term.

Sand Springs Planning Commission: Michael Dickerson, appointed to serve the remainder of a term expiring in June 2023.

Sand Springs Development Authority: Virgil “Joe” Woodruff, appointed to serve the remainder of a term expiring in July 2025; Nathan Woodmansee, appointed to serve the remainder of a term expiring in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Carter told councilors he has developed a survey that will be sent to all of the city’s trust boards and commissions to gauge whether their needs are being met at present.

Surveys will be sent to members’ email addresses and also collected online. Results will be presented to the City Council later.

Holiday closings: City offices, excluding emergency services, will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

January council meeting, State of the City: The January City Council meeting has been moved to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 from Jan. 11 to resolve a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held in the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

Mayor James O. Spoon and Carter will be giving a State of the City presentation at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Tulsa Tech’s Sand Springs Campus, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.

Registration is required for the event, which is sponsored by the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Registration costs $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers, and the deadline to register is 5 p.m. Jan. 9. All registrations include a meal.

For more information or to register, contact the chamber at 918-245-3221 or via email at events@sandspringschamber.org.