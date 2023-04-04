Leah Sailors, an eighth-grader from Sand Springs who attends the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee, recently was awarded a bronze medal at the regional Braille Challenge competition.

Thirty-one Oklahoma students competed for medals and prizes in the annual academic competition sponsored by the Braille Institute of America.

“Braille is the key to literacy for many people who are blind,” said Faye Miller, the Oklahoma School for the Blind’s orientation and mobility specialist. “Braille Challenge is a fun way to measure and improve students’ skills.”

Miller has coordinated the annual academic competition hosted by the school for 21 years.

Contestants in the apprentice, freshman and transition categories were tested on spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.

Sophomore, junior varsity and varsity contestants were scored on charts and graphs, reading comprehension and proofreading. They also listened and transcribed passages into Braille.

OSB graduates, retired OSB teachers, teachers of visually impaired students and other Braille experts proctored and scored tests.

Leah, 13, medaled in the Transition 1 apprentice category in the competition, which was held in March at the Oklahoma School for the Blind.

She said her favorite part of the competition was proofreading.

“There were challenging moments, but it was also fun,” she said.

Leah, who said she has some vision in her right eye, said she enjoys English but hopes to become a special education teacher someday.

OSB provides hundreds of free outreach services each year, including evaluations and consultations, for students attending local public schools, their families and local school staff members.

For more information about the Oklahoma School for the Blind, call 877-229-7136 or go online to osb.k12.ok.us/.