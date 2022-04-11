Sand Springs teen wins top prize in statewide essay contest

Clyde Boyd Middle School eighth-grader Blake Wolfe is a firm believer that books can take readers all sorts of places.

And now he’s experiencing it firsthand: Thanks to having read S.E. Hinton’s iconic young adult novel “The Outsiders” in December, Blake will be headed to the state Capitol soon to receive a first-place award in a statewide writing competition.

Blake placed first among seventh- and eighth-graders in the 2021-22 My Favorite Book competition through the Oklahoma Center for the Book and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

As a first-place winner, he will receive $500 for himself and will get to select either his school or a public library to receive a $1,000 grant. Second-place honorees will receive $250, and third-place honorees will receive $100.

More than 595 students representing public, private and home schools participated in the competition for students in fourth through 12th grades. Students were required to write a letter to the author of a favorite book and explain how the book or one of the book’s characters impacted their life.

The winners will read their letters at an awards ceremony May 11 in the state Capitol Rotunda in Oklahoma City.

Clyde Boyd English teacher Pamela Freeman presented the contest to her students last fall as an extra-credit assignment with the added carrot that they might win a prize.

“I like to encourage my students to write as often as they can,” she said, adding that Blake “is very dedicated. He loves to read, loves to write.”

It certainly wasn’t for the extra class points.

“No, he doesn’t need any extra credit,” Freeman said. “I think he just thought it would be fun. I’m just so proud of him.”

The My Favorite Book competition is “designed to encourage young people to think critically about the books they read,” said Connie Armstrong, director of the Center for the Book. “The letter-writing exercise also emphasizes formal and important ways to communicate in a world filled with texting and social media posts.”

Blake said he was attracted to the extra assignment because he had heard about “The Outsiders” movie and knew that it was based on a book.

And like all true book-lovers, he wanted to read the book.

But the assignment was about writing, and it was his letter to the “Outsiders” author that garnered him the first-place prize.

“I just kind of wrote to her on why her book had a special impact on my life,” Blake said. “Her book just really touched me. It’s really similar to a lot of the events that happened in my life.”

He said he felt a kinship with many of the characters in the story, who experienced some bad times but didn’t give up.

“It helped me persevere through all the stuff that was going on in my life,” said Blake, whose parents are divorced.

A lot of the stuff in the book just resonated with me,” he said. “I wasn’t the only one who was going through an emotional struggle. Hearing that others had gotten through it kind of gave me a boost.”

And he’s not at all unhappy about the $500 prize, which Blake, 14, says he plans to put in savings to use toward buying a vehicle in a few years.

“I have some money saved up, and I’ll add it to that to buy a car,” he said, although he’s still debating on exactly what vehicle to get.

“I might get a truck,” he said. “You can do a lot more with it. I’m leaning toward a truck.”

As for the $1,000 prize that he will get to give away, Blake is likely going to stay true to his school.

“I’m going to lean toward giving it to my school,” he said. “If it wasn’t for our library, a lot of kids would be struggling.

“It’s hard to make a decision because I know there a lot of libraries that are in need.”

He said he hopes the recipients will “continue what they’re doing and use the money to make their library even better.”

Blake is well-acquainted with his school’s library, he said, adding that school can sometimes be really noisy and the library offers quiet places for him to keep up with his studies.

“I’m one of the kids that really, really cares about my grades,” he said.

Blake was initially unaware that the award came with a trip to Oklahoma City for a ceremony and presentation at the Capitol, where he has never been.

His first concern upon learning that detail was, “Will I have to miss school for that?”

