Sand Springs teen attends Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

Although Guenther said the competitive statewide auditions were difficult, she said she was always hopeful that she would be accepted into the institute.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect,” she said. “I was maybe a little bit surprised but I figured I would probably get in.

“I learned a lot,” she said. “I am so glad to have had this opportunity to play in person with an orchestra and to hang out with my friends and make new ones.”

Still, for Guenther, the best part was always the music.

“The best part was probably being able to play Mendelssohn’s Fifth Symphony,” she said. “I really liked that one.”

At home, Guenther soon will be starting her third year of performing with the Tulsa Youth Symphony.

She said something she learned at the institute was “to express the emotions of the piece more when I’m performing.”