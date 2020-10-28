Sand Springs teachers selected to be part of OSDB grant project

Sinkbeil, who is in her fifth year as an SSPS nurse after working in labor and delivery, said she is excited to both learn from her peers and help other school nurses navigate through the coronavirus.

“It’s obviously a new and super stressful situation and something a lot of people don’t know about,” Sinkbeil said. “So the more we work together as a team in areas across the state, the better it’s going to be. It’s a great opportunity to highlight the importance of school nurses and why public health is so important to kids’ education.”

Durkee praised Sinkbeil for her role in the district’s return-to-school plan.

“Lindsey is such an asset to our team,” Durkee said. “Her work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been critical to the development of our plan and she has helped lead through our efforts to come back to school while doing our best to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Carter, a former educator with the Tulsa Health Department, is in his third year with the district at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to lend my services with the state we’re in with following social distancing and COVID-19 and yet still provide a suitable physical education experience for the kids,” Carter said.