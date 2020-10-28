Sand Springs teachers selected to be part of OSDB grant project

Sand Springs Public Schools nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil and physical education teacher Mike Carter will be on the front lines helping students and teachers statewide improve their well-being while navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sinkbeil and Carter were recently selected to participate in Project SWITCH, a program that came to be from an Oklahoma State Department of Education grant received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both are part of a panel, which includes 14 school nurses and 14 physical education teachers, that provides technical assistance on the management of chronic health conditions to school nurses and physical education teachers on how to safely conduct physical education during COVID-19 for the current fiscal year, according to the OSDE website.
“Lindsey and Mike are incredible in their abilities to communicate with staff and parents and genuinely have the best interests of our students at heart,” said Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “We are extremely proud they are able to share their knowledge and expertise statewide.”
The Project SWITCH acronym stands for strengthening, wellness and improving teachers and children’s health.
As part of the panel, Sinkbeil and Carter will receive instruction and attend Zoom meetings with other members of the program. They will use take that information to help serve rural-area school districts in northeast Oklahoma, which include Cherokee, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.
Sinkbeil, who is in her fifth year as an SSPS nurse after working in labor and delivery, said she is excited to both learn from her peers and help other school nurses navigate through the coronavirus.
“It’s obviously a new and super stressful situation and something a lot of people don’t know about,” Sinkbeil said. “So the more we work together as a team in areas across the state, the better it’s going to be. It’s a great opportunity to highlight the importance of school nurses and why public health is so important to kids’ education.”
Durkee praised Sinkbeil for her role in the district’s return-to-school plan.
“Lindsey is such an asset to our team,” Durkee said. “Her work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been critical to the development of our plan and she has helped lead through our efforts to come back to school while doing our best to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Carter, a former educator with the Tulsa Health Department, is in his third year with the district at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to lend my services with the state we’re in with following social distancing and COVID-19 and yet still provide a suitable physical education experience for the kids,” Carter said.
When the pandemic forced the stoppage of in-person education last March, Carter regularly posted instructional videos on social media and YouTube showing how students could remain active while in quarantine.
“Kids don’t really have PE equipment at home,” Carter said. “I showed them you can use socks instead of balls and shoe boxes instead of cones. It’s being resourceful and kind of creative with your surroundings.”
Durkee said she has greatly appreciated Carter’s impact on physical education in the district.
“He's a fantastic advocate for the importance of health and physical education,” she said.
