Sand Springs Teacher of the Year: Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.

Why did you become a teacher?

I have always wanted to give back to others. Teaching gives me the responsibility to give love, guidance and the beginning knowledge my kids need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?

Over the years, I have seen firsthand the struggles students and families can go through at home. Those struggles are brought into the classroom and affect student learning and parent accountability. My goal is to build solid relationships with students and families so students enjoy coming to school and parents feel confident their child is cared for deeply and safe at school.

How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?

When students come in the front door and run to me and immediately give me a hug. That always brings a smile to my face!

What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?