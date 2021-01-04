Sand Springs Teacher of the Year: Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
I have always wanted to give back to others. Teaching gives me the responsibility to give love, guidance and the beginning knowledge my kids need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.
What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?
Over the years, I have seen firsthand the struggles students and families can go through at home. Those struggles are brought into the classroom and affect student learning and parent accountability. My goal is to build solid relationships with students and families so students enjoy coming to school and parents feel confident their child is cared for deeply and safe at school.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
When students come in the front door and run to me and immediately give me a hug. That always brings a smile to my face!
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
Young kiddos love silliness, catchy songs and engaging ways to learn. I am always looking for ways to make learning fun by using hands on activities like play dough, smelly markers, beads and real life dramatic play objects so my kiddos can gain social, emotional and language skills that are so important throughout their life.
How would you describe your classroom?
We are noisy, kind and helpful.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I observe and listen to my kiddos and peers so I can see what I need to improve on. I offer ways that I can help fellow staff whether it’s supplies, different ideas or chocolate!
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
Communication and collaboration between families and my peers has improved because we have been working toward progressing our entire school. We’re in this crazy year together!
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I hold my kiddos to high expectations even if they’re 4-5 years old. I believe they can succeed at any task I need them to work on. Practice makes progress, not perfection! That is how they succeed to me.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
As a parent of two ADHD children, flexibility and grace in learning works best in any classroom. Technology, hands-on activities, standing and working, brain-break dancing and positive relationships are what work best in my classroom.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student's life?
“All we do is play all day.” Play helps develop so many skills that are used in everyday life as a child grows up. Problem solving, independence, cooperating and building relationships, developing speech and language skills by singing and getting students to be curious are just a few of the integral subjects I teach.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
Since Pre-k teachers don’t focus on one subject, I know I can get overwhelmed teaching so many important skills. Using pacing guides, feeling out your class for teaching styles that work best for them and enjoying what I teach helps me overcome that barrier.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Diligent.
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
We are always ready and willing to help one another when needed.
How do you engage with your students' parents?
Sending home glow/grow notes, being active on my classroom FB page and phone calls.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
It is nice to be acknowledged for contributions being made in and out of the classroom.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
I hope that they will remember how I made them feel they mattered in my classroom. And that I read books better than anyone they know!