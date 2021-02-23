Sand Springs Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 to be unveiled online Thursday

Sand Springs Public Schools will announce its district Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 on Thursday at a private reception that will be aired on the district’s YouTube channel.
Because of COVID considerations, each of four finalists will be allowed only one in-person guest, and no other members of the public will be permitted, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said. The 4:30 p.m. reception can be viewed here: bit.ly/sspsTOY.
Finalists for this year’s honor are Rebecca Davis, seventh-grade math and advanced math teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School; Barbie Jackson, STEAM teacher at Limestone Technology Academy; Dustin Morrow, biology and physics teacher at Charles Page High School; and Jennifer Smith, second-grade teacher at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.
The district’s remaining school-site Teachers of the Year are Debbie Bowles, Angus Valley Elementary School; Marlene Elifrits, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Holland, Charles Page High School Freshman Academy; Lori Phillips, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; Kim Rose, Pratt Elementary School; Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center; and Robyn Wright, Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center.
Limestone Technology Academy prekindergarten teacher Whitney Sanders was the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the district.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Education announced Monday that the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed in a first-of-its-kind virtual ceremony on Thursday, March 4. The event will be streamed live on the Department of Education’s Facebook page and will include a video glimpse into each finalist's classroom.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will announce this year’s winner at the ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m. The 2021 honoree will succeed 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson and become the state’s ambassador of teaching.
Hofmeister said the virtual ceremony will allow all Oklahomans to “share in the celebration and cheer on these talented individuals who represent all of Oklahoma’s great teachers.”
The 12 finalists for 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year were announced in October. All finalists are Teachers of the Year for their districts.
Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. Nelson, of Deer Creek Public Schools, will continue to tour the state until July.
For a preview of the ceremony, viewers can watch mini documentaries of the 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists in their classrooms at bit.ly/OKTOY2021.