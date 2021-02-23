Sand Springs Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 to be unveiled online Thursday

Meanwhile, the state Department of Education announced Monday that the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed in a first-of-its-kind virtual ceremony on Thursday, March 4. The event will be streamed live on the Department of Education’s Facebook page and will include a video glimpse into each finalist's classroom.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will announce this year’s winner at the ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m. The 2021 honoree will succeed 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson and become the state’s ambassador of teaching.

Hofmeister said the virtual ceremony will allow all Oklahomans to “share in the celebration and cheer on these talented individuals who represent all of Oklahoma’s great teachers.”

The 12 finalists for 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year were announced in October. All finalists are Teachers of the Year for their districts.

Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. Nelson, of Deer Creek Public Schools, will continue to tour the state until July.

For a preview of the ceremony, viewers can watch mini documentaries of the 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists in their classrooms at bit.ly/OKTOY2021.

