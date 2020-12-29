Sand Springs Teacher of the Year: Barbie Jackson, Limestone Technology Academy

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
I’ve always wanted to become a teacher. However, my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Cindy Dunn, was the inspiration to set my path into education. I enjoy helping others. I love seeing the excitement on my students’ faces when they succeed at something—especially something challenging!
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
I always want to continue learning. I can always improve!
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
I love their innocence, their creativity and their willingness to try new things. Also, kids are hilarious! They keep me young at heart!
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I feel that I can relate to my students when they feel frustrated when presented with a challenging obstacle because I feel the same way at times.
How would you describe your classroom?
My classroom is a place where mistakes are expected and welcomed, students explore different possibilities. Collaboration and communication are key and all students are celebrated.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I love seeking out professional development opportunities that fit my students’ needs. Also, as president of the Sand Springs Education Association, I communicate with our members and administration to problem solve issues and concerns.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
I have learned to become flexible. I am trying to at least!
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I feel successful when my students look forward to coming to STEAM class!
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
My students learn best when they are engaged in hands-on activities.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?
My students use the Design Process to solve problems and if they are not successful the first few times, they are learning to make changes and to try again! This is a skill not only helpful for the classroom, but also in everyday life. We also discuss careers in the STEM field and how important it is to set high goals.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
Time, there is never enough time to dive deep into our lessons. I try to keep supplies and activities organized and within reach to give students more time on their tasks.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Involved.
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I love the coziness of the size, I love having siblings of students because you get to know the families, and last but not least, I’ve made lifelong friends here!
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
We communicate through emails, messages, and comments on students’ projects posted on my @STEAMLabLimestoneTechnologyAcademy page on Facebook.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
I am humbled to be selected by my colleagues. I work in a school and district packed with excellent teachers, all deserving of the title.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
I want my students to remember that I love them unconditionally and have always wanted the very best for them.