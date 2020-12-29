Sand Springs Teacher of the Year: Barbie Jackson, Limestone Technology Academy

My classroom is a place where mistakes are expected and welcomed, students explore different possibilities. Collaboration and communication are key and all students are celebrated.

How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?

I love seeking out professional development opportunities that fit my students’ needs. Also, as president of the Sand Springs Education Association, I communicate with our members and administration to problem solve issues and concerns.

What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?

I have learned to become flexible. I am trying to at least!

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?

I feel successful when my students look forward to coming to STEAM class!

What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?

My students learn best when they are engaged in hands-on activities.

Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?