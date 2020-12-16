Sand Springs taps Police Chief Mike Carter as next city manager

SAND SPRINGS — Sand Springs didn’t have to go far to find its next city manager.
The City Council announced Monday night following an executive session that current Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter has been appointed to the new position. Carter is expected to take over day-to-day operations in March from interim City Manager Daniel Bradley.
The position of city manager was last held by Elizabeth Gray, who left in May after six years of service and took a position with the city of Bethany.
“I am truly humbled by the level of support I have received; not only from the city council, but from all of the city employees,” Carter said in a news release. “I hope to carry on the good work our team has been doing and feel honored to be able to work with people I respect so much.”
Carter joined the Sand Springs Police Department in 1993 and has served as chief since 2015.
Carter, who has also served as the city’s COVID-19 coordinator during the pandemic, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He has experience leading in disasters, having served at the scene of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City in 1995 and having directed the city of Sand Springs operations during the recovery from a devastating ice storm in 2007.
He has received numerous awards during his career with the Police Department, including the Medal of Valor, two Life-Saving awards, Sand Springs Employee of the Year and Officer of the Year.
In October 2018, Carter received the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Cisco Leadership in Community Policing Award for developing the concept of a policing plan in his community. The city of Sand Springs has continued this concept for over five years.
Carter also assisted the city of Sand Springs in economic development endeavors as well as in helping with many other areas outside of the typical duties of a police chief.
“We are delighted to be able to promote someone from within our city organization,” said Mayor Jim Spoon. “Mike has shown how much he cares for our community, and he has the unanimous support of the City Council.”
Carter was born and raised in Tulsa and is a graduate of Will Rogers High School. He later earned a bachelor of science degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
He has lived in Sand Springs for the past 26 years. He has a wife, Deborah Carter, a son, Zachary, and a daughter, Emma.
City officials did not give a timetable on naming Carter’s replacement at the Police Department.
