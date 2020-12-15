Sand Springs taps Police Chief Mike Carter as next City Manager

Sand Springs did not have to go far to find its next City Manager.

The City Council announced Monday night following executive session current Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter has been appointed to the new position. Carter is expected to take over day-to-day operations in March from interim City Manager Daniel Bradley. The position of City Manager was last held by Elizabeth Gray, who left in May after six years of service and took a position with the City of Bethany.

“I am truly humbled by the level of support I have received; not only from the City Council, but from all of the City employees,” Carter said in a news release. “I hope to carry on the good work our team has been doing and feel honored to be able to work with people I respect so much.”

Carter joined the Sand Springs Police Department in 1993 and has served as Chief of Police since 2015.

Carter, who has also served as the city’s COVID-19 coordinator during the pandemic, is a graduate of the 221st session of the FBI National Academy. In 1995, he served at the scene of the Murrah Federal Building bomb attack in Oklahoma City and also directed the City of Sand Springs operations during the recovery from a devastating ice storm in 2007.