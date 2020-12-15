Sand Springs taps Police Chief Mike Carter as next City Manager

Sand Springs did not have to go far to find its next City Manager.
The City Council announced Monday night following executive session current Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter has been appointed to the new position. Carter is expected to take over day-to-day operations in March from interim City Manager Daniel Bradley. The position of City Manager was last held by Elizabeth Gray, who left in May after six years of service and took a position with the City of Bethany.
“I am truly humbled by the level of support I have received; not only from the City Council, but from all of the City employees,” Carter said in a news release. “I hope to carry on the good work our team has been doing and feel honored to be able to work with people I respect so much.”
Carter joined the Sand Springs Police Department in 1993 and has served as Chief of Police since 2015.
Carter, who has also served as the city’s COVID-19 coordinator during the pandemic, is a graduate of the 221st session of the FBI National Academy. In 1995, he served at the scene of the Murrah Federal Building bomb attack in Oklahoma City and also directed the City of Sand Springs operations during the recovery from a devastating ice storm in 2007.
Carter has received numerous awards during his career with the Sand Springs Police Department, including the Medal of Valor, two Life-Saving awards, City of Sand Springs Employee of the Year and twice named Officer of the Year. In October of 2018, Chief Carter represented his agency in receiving the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) /Cisco Leadership in Community Policing Award for developing the concept of a Policing Plan in his community. The City of Sand Springs has continued this concept for over five years.
While working as the Chief of Police, Carter also assisted the City of Sand Springs in economic development endeavors as well as helping with many other areas outside of the typical duties of a police chief, but equipping him with perspectives that will help him in his new role as the City Manager.
“We are delighted to be able to promote someone from within our city organization,” said Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon. “Mike has shown how much he cares for our community and he has the unanimous support of the City Council.” He also added, “I would like to thank my fellow city councilors for the effort that was put into the exhaustive search and that the opportunity presented itself to get such a worthy candidate.”
Carter was born and raised in Tulsa, a graduate of Will Rogers High School. He later was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and has lived in Sand Springs for the past 26 years with his wife Deborah, and his son, Zachary and daughter, Emma.
City officials did not give a timetable on naming Carter's replacement at the police department.
