Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee encouraged with district's handling of COVID-19

Covid-19 continued to be a dominant topic at Monday night’s Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education monthly meeting held inside the Sandite Room of the Performing Arts Building.
The impact of the pandemic has continued to have a ripple effect throughout the district. But Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee did feel encouraged by the latest numbers.
According to the cases and quarantines report on the SSPS website, the Oct. 2 numbers showed eight positive cases out of the 5,366 total students and staff throughout the district, or an active rate of 0.15%. Eighty-eight, or 1.64%, were actively in quarantine or isolation.
Durkee said the relatively stable numbers, along with a seventh consecutive of in-person school since school began on Aug. 24, have been encouraging signs as the district tries to navigate through the pandemic.
“When we started this, my prediction was definitely not to week 7,” Durkee said. “I (did not) know in corresponding with the board several times that we would not be in school, without a shutdown of some sort, until now. So far we’ve had a few classes in quarantine, very few. But the fact that we’re entering week 7, I’m truly proud of. I think it means our protocols are working. We’ve worked really hard in minimizing the spread as much as possible while, at the same time, trying to as normal of school environment for our students.”
COVID-19 has impacted the district enrollment. Total enrollment is down approximately 140 students from this time last year, according to Durkee. She attributed much of that to increased interest in Epic Charter Schools as well as about a 20-student decrease in the SSPS pre-kindergarten programs.
“I call it the Covid effect about the parents making learning choices for their children,” said Durkee, who added the district’s decreased enrollment of 2.82% is consistent with numbers state-wide.
More than 1,000 current students in the district have opted for either full-time virtual or blended learning largely due to Covid, which accounts for 22-23% of the total enrollment. SSPS District Test Coordinator Jay Rotert praised the Sand Springs teachers and staff for being able to adapt their curriculum to the circumstances.
“The teachers, especially at the elementary level, have done an amazing job of building a program and a curriculum for these kids that truly takes where they are and building them up from there, taking into count they had not been in school for the last nine weeks,” Rotert said. “Their flexibility in working with everything has been amazing.”
During the meeting, the board also approved bids and awarded contracts to Jenks-based LD Kerns Contractors, Inc., for a pair of upcoming projects. Those projects include the new Angus Valley Elementary Gymnasium, with a bid of $2,011,092.08, as well as recladding at Charles Page High School, with a bid of $190,942.76.
The board also approved the hiring of a first-grade teacher at Limestone Technology Academy, a pre-K teacher at Early Learning Center Daycare, a paraprofessional at Clyde Boyd Middle School, a part-time administrative assistant at the Virtual Academy and a teaching assistant position at the Early Childhood Education Center for the 2020-21 school year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!