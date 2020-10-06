Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee encouraged with district's handling of COVID-19

According to the cases and quarantines report on the SSPS website, the Oct. 2 numbers showed eight positive cases out of the 5,366 total students and staff throughout the district, or an active rate of 0.15%. Eighty-eight, or 1.64%, were actively in quarantine or isolation.

“When we started this, my prediction was definitely not to week 7,” Durkee said. “I (did not) know in corresponding with the board several times that we would not be in school, without a shutdown of some sort, until now. So far we’ve had a few classes in quarantine, very few. But the fact that we’re entering week 7, I’m truly proud of. I think it means our protocols are working. We’ve worked really hard in minimizing the spread as much as possible while, at the same time, trying to as normal of school environment for our students.”