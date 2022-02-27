Sand Springs superintendent among critics of school voucher bills

With both bills, Treat said, parents would hold the institutions receiving the dollars accountable and would be the ultimate arbiters of accountability, but that could be problematic if the parents themselves are the ones receiving the funding, such as with a home school.

Because the bill provides that the money should be used for education-related costs such as tutoring and transportation, parents essentially could pay themselves for providing “education services,” the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration contends.

“To take the accountability out of something that has the potential to divert millions of dollars in public funding — I think we have to be really careful with that,” Durkee said.

Treat’s plan received Gov. Kevin Stitt’s endorsement during his Feb. 7 State of the State address, with the governor saying it would make the state a national leader in school choice.

“We know education is not one-size-fits-all, and I pledge to support any legislation that gives parents more school choice, because in Oklahoma, we need to fund students, not systems,” Stitt said.