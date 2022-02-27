Sand Springs superintendent among critics of school voucher bills

Two similar measures in the Oklahoma Senate are purported by their author to be pro-student, but educators say the bills could cause real harm to public schools and the students who are succeeding in them.
Dubbed the “Oklahoma Empowerment Act,” Senate Bill 1647 by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat would allow taxpayer funding to follow a student from a public school to a private school or home school.
Each voucher — Treat prefers the term “savings account” — would be worth an estimated average of $5,800, according to the nonprofit Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration.
Every school-age child in Oklahoma who attends a private school or is home-schooled — estimated to be more than 60,000 youngsters — would be eligible for a voucher even if they’ve never attended public school.
That means that if SB 1647 were to pass, Oklahoma public schools could lose as much as $360 million as soon as the next school year, the council said. That’s if funding stays flat and no current public school students take vouchers and opt out of public schools.
And because the taxpayer money would be taken off the top of the state education funding pot, every public school district in the state would see a decline in funding if students anywhere in Oklahoma were to withdraw “their share” of taxpayer money.
'Public funds for public purposes'
“‘My tax dollars, my money’ is a flawed idea,” Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Friday. “The money we pay into taxes is intended to be a pooled pot of money to provide public services for a lot of things, such as public education, public safety and infrastructure.
“The idea is that all of us as a public group utilize those services,” she said. “These are public funds for public purposes.
“I think that’s part of what people may be missing about that idea.”
Hypothetically speaking, if Sand Springs Public Schools' funding was reduced by the amount allotted for 20 students, for example, that might amount to the cost of one teacher, Durkee said.
But it can't be assumed “that all of these students were from one grade level at the same school,” she said. That’s not the case. “It’s not like I would need one less teacher because I lost 20 students.”
It’s not like overhead costs would decrease, either.
Classrooms would still need to be heated and cooled and have lighting and internet service. Custodians would still have to clean just as many classrooms.
But because the taxpayer money those hypothetical 20 students would take with them would come out of the single pool of money that all state public schools are funded from, all schools would have even fewer dollars with which to operate.
Fix schools, don't abandon them
This threat is especially alarming in Oklahoma’s numerous rural communities, where students have little or no access to private schools but where public schools would lose significant taxpayer dollars if students anywhere in Oklahoma were to take their “allotment” of taxpayer dollars out of the education pot in a state that ranks 48th in the nation in public school funding.
A similar voucher measure, SB 1583, also by Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would allow a student attending a public school with an F on its state report card to transfer to a private school with taxpayer dollars.
Unlike public schools, however, private schools are not graded. Opponents to the measure complain that this creates an unequal playing field.
Durkee said lawmakers should work on repairing the deeper causes of some schools’ failing grades instead of creating additional harm by allowing students to leave those schools with state tax dollars in hand.
“I think our public schools are thriving,” she said. “If you look at research and compare the correlation between poverty and school performance, you’re going to see a direct correlation that’s been proven over and over.”
Durkee said public schools are doing so much more than ever before to take care of the whole child.
“We’re teaching the core academic standards, of course, but we’re also making sure our kids are fed and warm,” she said.
“There are a lot of conditions that play into students’ performance that a simple letter grade doesn’t measure. Don’t use a simple report card to decide something is a ‘bad school.’”
Durkee also pointed out that unlike public schools, private schools can decline admission to an applicant, and that includes students attempting to flee a so-called bad school.
“I worry that, under the context, that people think vouchers are going to save these children from failing schools,” she said. “The people they (voucher proponents) think they’re reaching maybe aren’t going to be able to get into those schools anyway.”
Questions of accountability
Accountability is another common concern about the voucher measures among public school proponents.
Although SB 1647 would require 10% of the students' voucher accounts to be audited annually, critics say there’s no way to track how that money is spent in the bill’s current form.
With both bills, Treat said, parents would hold the institutions receiving the dollars accountable and would be the ultimate arbiters of accountability, but that could be problematic if the parents themselves are the ones receiving the funding, such as with a home school.
Because the bill provides that the money should be used for education-related costs such as tutoring and transportation, parents essentially could pay themselves for providing “education services,” the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration contends.
“To take the accountability out of something that has the potential to divert millions of dollars in public funding — I think we have to be really careful with that,” Durkee said.
Treat’s plan received Gov. Kevin Stitt’s endorsement during his Feb. 7 State of the State address, with the governor saying it would make the state a national leader in school choice.
“We know education is not one-size-fits-all, and I pledge to support any legislation that gives parents more school choice, because in Oklahoma, we need to fund students, not systems,” Stitt said.
Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent who is running for governor against Stitt, said the “voucher scheme is a rural school killer that will decimate funding for all children in public schools and will negatively affect every public school student across the state.”
SB 1647 narrowly advanced out the Senate Education Committee on an 8-7 vote on Feb. 15. The same committee passed SB 1583 on a 9-6 vote. Both bills are now awaiting consideration by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Bills' House prospects dim
But whatever the measure’s support from the Governor’s Office or the state Senate, its future looks decidedly dimmer in the state House, where Republican Speaker Charles McCall said recently that he doesn’t plan to hear the bill this year.
“That topic is just not on the radar or the minds of our members as a priority,” McCall, R-Atoka, said. “It’s never been discussed in our caucus retreat as a priority of our members.”
Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, who served on the Sand Springs Board of Education for 11 years before her tenure in the state Legislature, said Friday that House members are supportive of McCall’s plan not to hear the voucher bills, noting House passage last session of a bill that greatly expanded students’ options.
SB 783, passed by the Legislature and signed by Stitt last spring, went into effect at the beginning of this year.
It allows students to transfer to another school district at any time during the school year, up to two times per year, provided that the students meet discipline and attendance standards and the receiving school has room for them.
Durkee is sympathetic to the desire among many parents to fix what might not be working for their children, even as she worries about the impact if the Senate bills were to become law.
Choices already exist
“There’s an agenda — not just in Oklahoma, but nationwide — about parent choice,” she said. “The education community understands that parents want choices. But I would urge people to check out the choices within their own districts.
“Within your home district, there are an array of opportunities,” she said, pointing to Sand Springs’ expanded STEM offerings, fine arts options and career and technology programming, whether through in-person, virtual or blended formats.
“We’ve grown abundantly in opening up avenues so that people have opportunities that maybe didn’t exist 10 years ago,” she said. “It’s happening inside your local public school. We need to make sure we’re promoting that so people know.”
Durkee said she remains confident in public support of public schools.
“I do think people love their public schools,” she said. “There’s always that element of you listen to banter and wonder, ‘Well, is there a problem?’"
Durkee said she knows there's always room for improvement.
“I’m not saying we have a 100% approval rating. But by and large, I think people like and appreciate what we’re doing,” she said.
“We serve a large array of students in Sand Springs with a lot of different needs, and we’re doing a good job.”