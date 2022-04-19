Sand Springs students simulate adulthood at JA Finance Park

High school commencement is still a couple of weeks away, but for some Sand Springs students, Friday’s field trip to Junior Achievement’s Finance Park felt like a graduation of sorts.

Some of these students — when they were fifth-graders — attended JA BizTown, a simulated town where they learned about the life of a community and the roles played by the various members of society.

Some of these students — when they were in the eighth grade — attended JA Inspire, a career exploration fair where they learned about a variety of industries and jobs that might interest them.

And for these 64 students from Charles Page High School and Page Academy, the district’s alternative high school, the day spent at JA Finance Park was about bringing all of that together as part of a roadmap to become self-sufficient, successful adults.

The journey these students have taken is not just a job but a passion for Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.

Jackson, who graduated from Charles Page in 2002 and is a Sand Springs city councilor, is proud of the fact that the JA mission dovetails so well with what he sees at Sand Springs Public Schools.

“You hear this frequently from our school administrators that from Sand Springs you can go anywhere and you can accomplish anything you want to do,” he said.

He also knows that community support is what makes programs such as Junior Achievement’s possible.

“Finance Park is a half-million-dollar program for Junior Achievement,” Jackson said. “We go out and find the corporate resources to pay for the program, (and) the community provides the volunteers.

About a dozen adult volunteers from Sand Springs, some representing the retail, nonprofit, banking, property management and real estate sectors, worked with the students Friday at the JA Finance Park mobile facility at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria Campus, 3850 N. Peoria Ave. in Tulsa.

To keep things interesting, the students were given a profile — a simulated family, an educational background, a career and an income level. Some were single parents; others had no children. Salaries ranged from $25,000 to $65,000.

The morning session involved a lot of research. Students investigated topics such as what is philanthropy and why insurance matters, and they learned about creating an emergency fund and why it’s important to pay yourself first.

In the afternoon, they crafted family budgets that encompassed housing, food, transportation, utilities, health care, investments, banking and philanthropy.

“Having a monthly budget is very important to your success,” Jackson said. “Otherwise you will have the pitfalls of debt, and it will take years (to overcome). Generations, sometimes, of families will have that difficulty to get out of that.

“With proper education, we can break that cycle and make sure you have options for your life.”

Adult volunteers — one per table of five or six students — guided the students toward sound financial and lifestyle choices, ideally using examples from their own lives and experiences.

“This is kind of a re-creation of the family table where we’re having that conversation and learning about the healthy habits of a family budget,” Jackson said.

The final part of the experience involves students taking real debit cards — albeit ones active only in JA Finance Park — and going to various stations around the room to spend their budgeted dollars.

Charles Page senior Isabel McIntyre-Webb was a girl on a mission Friday, moving quickly from one station to the next with a seriousness about her that belied the fun she said she was having.

“It’s entertaining,” she said. “It’s definitely a good learning experience for young teens and young adults trying to navigate life outside and understanding the real-life things that we have to go through in order to survive.”

In McIntyre-Webb’s simulated life, she was a single mother with one child and a gross annual income of $56,500.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” she said, “but it’s not undoable.”

For McIntyre-Webb, the biggest surprise wasn’t about how far her income would — or wouldn’t — go but about getting to take part in something such as JA Finance Park at all.

“The biggest surprise is that there are actually opportunities like this out there for students,” she said. “It’s very nice to know that people are actually out here caring about us and caring if we’re going to make it in life and be successful.”

McIntyre-Webb said students should jump at any opportunity to go through the simulation.

“Definitely do it,” she said. “You may be like, ‘Oh, that’s going to be boring. I don’t really want to do it. It’s just money.’

“But it’s going to help you in the long run. It’s going to get you to where you want to be, and it’s going to teach you to be financially responsible.”

