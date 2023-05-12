A device to better monitor blood sugar and an apparatus to hold the music of marching band percussionists were just two of the projects presented Thursday at Charles Page High School as part of Project Lead the Way’s End of the Year Showcase.

The event is a chance for students in Project Lead the Way’s biomedical, engineering and computer science programs to display their hard work for their families and friends and members of the community. But for all of those visitors, the showcase is an opportunity to marvel, time after time, at the caliber and complexity of the students’ work.

Senior Lindsey Seymour has reason to worry about diabetes. With a number of diabetic relatives, her genetics could predispose her to the same fate. Seymour hopes to take away some of the pain related to monitoring blood-glucose levels with her proposed Insu Sense device.

Unlike traditional glucose monitoring devices that require frequent finger sticks for blood samples, and unlike newer continuous-monitoring devices that attach to the skin with an adhesive that can cause rashes and have other limitations, Insu Sense would be inserted under the skin much like birth control implants are.

A battery no bigger than a speck, which Seymour says is already available, would let the device be linked to a smartphone for constant monitoring for months at a time.

Seymour wrote as part of her presentation that the device would create “a paradigm shift in diabetes monitoring, empowering individuals to manage their conditions more efficiently and comfortably.”

Jessica Sprague, the Project Lead the Way engineering teacher at Charles Page and Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, said Thursday’s second-annual showcase was expanded from last year’s inaugural undertaking.

“Next year I anticipate it to be even larger,” she said. “We have a pretty big junior class coming up with a lot of different types of ideas, so we’ll have more software and code-based projects next year, from what I’m hearing.”

The event features primarily seniors with just a few underclassmen participating.

As a teacher, Sprague said, “one of the cool things about this is just getting to be alongside them and learning right with them.”

Seniors Nate Bolte and Conner Shipman showed off an invention on Thursday that you couldn’t beat with a stick, even though you’d likely have a stick — a drumstick — close at hand.

Their marching percussion lyre mounts on a drum and holds sheet music where a percussionist can easily refer to it while marching. The lyre is adaptable to hold a smartphone, as well, because some performers keep their music on their phones.

Lyres have traditionally existed for virtually all mobile musical instruments, but apparently no one had thought about percussionists before now.

Bolte and Shipman, both members of the Charles Page drumline, noted wryly that they’ve needed just such a device for three years and finally created one only weeks before graduation.

Bolte, who will study physics and astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania, and Shipman, who will major in mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University, are looking into applying for a patent for the lyre.

With so many complex and elaborate displays on hand, Mason Ritter’s black table dotted with brightly colored rings, shiny metal latches and textured materials looked deceptively simple, but the project has a ready audience and an admirable mission.

Ritter, a senior engineering student, made a sensory table for the special education classroom.

“I’m a pretty hands-on learner,” he said, so when the special education teacher said the classroom needed a sensory board, “I said, ‘Heck, yeah. Let’s do it.’”

The elements on the table will allow students to practice different motor skills and tasks and become acquainted with unfamiliar items. The table itself, which Ritter constructed, can be used while standing or sitting, even in a wheelchair.

The construction aspects of the project were a natural fit for Ritter, who has been in the welding program at Tulsa Tech since August and will serve as an allied trade specialist in the Army after high school.

Welding feels natural to him, he said, and he wants to continue a family tradition of serving in the military, with an ultimate aim of becoming a “Green Beret” in the Army Special Forces.

“I don’t want to do something in life that doesn’t make me feel like I’m making a difference,” Ritter said. “I want to be able to make a difference and feel like I’m needed.”

Sprague said Ritter had worried that his project wasn’t at the same level of complexity as some of the others, “but his trajectory isn’t the same as everybody else’s,” she said, adding that a successful project must be appropriate for the end users.

The students who will encounter the sensory table will undoubtedly see it as a success.

The kids “are going to be able to enjoy something I made,” Ritter said. “That makes me feel happy, because I know they’re going to use it.”