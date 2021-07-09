Sand Springs students get opportunity to earn associate's degree while in high school

“We’re looking for a student who is going to be willing to put in the effort to be college ready, because that’s what this is all about in this specific capacity,” Assistant Superintendent Shawn Beard said.

Launched in 2017 as a pilot program between TCC and Union Public Schools, the first EDGE cohort graduated in May. More than half of its participants were first-generation college students.

Additional EDGE cohorts are scheduled to start this fall at Broken Arrow, Memorial and McLain high schools.

Sand Springs had originally wanted to start participating in the program during the 2020-21 school year. However, with administrators’ energies redirected toward COVID-19 mitigation efforts and setting up distance learning for almost one-fourth of Sand Springs students, participation had to be delayed.

“It’s our job to make sure we’re covering all the bases we feel like will benefit every single student,” Durkee said. “This one obviously targets a certain population, but it’s important for people to hear that we’re going to educate everyone and we’re going to do it well. We’re going to seek out every potential avenue available and resource to make sure we do a good job.”