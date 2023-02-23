There’s a plaque in a hallway at Charles Page High School that lists all the Sand Springs students ever selected as Academic All-Staters.

Ever since he started high school, “I’ve walked by there and said, ‘I want my name on that plaque,’” Nate Bolte said this week.

Now a senior, he is getting his wish.

Bolte is one of 100 students announced as Oklahoma Academic All-State scholars for 2023 on Thursday by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Since the foundation began its Academic Awards Program in 1987, 30 Charles Page students, including Bolte, have been named Academic All-Staters.

A cursory glance at the All-State numbers of several other suburban Tulsa districts and their corresponding student populations suggests that Sand Springs is more than holding its own in terms of academic prowess, but it doesn’t always feel that way.

“I don’t feel like it’s really as well-known that Sand Springs does consistently produce some pretty high-achieving students,” Bolte, 17, said. “A lot of the time, Sand Springs is just treated like a little suburb.”

But for Bolte, his success has less to do with the town than his teachers.

“I feel like my educators have really been what’s made the challenge,” he said. “There’s been a couple of courses that are definitely rigorous, but for the most part, the biggest impact has been from the educators.”

Academic All-State scholars apply for the honor, but the selection process is formidable. Winners are chosen based on extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation and a personal essay, as well as their academic achievement.

Each All-Stater will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award and a medallion. The group will be recognized at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 37th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

Unfortunately, because the event is the same night as Charles Page’s commencement exercises, Bolte might not get to receive his honor in person.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to attend both,” he said, wondering about splitting his time between the two. “But I’m definitely not going to miss graduation.”

Between now and then, Bolte is expecting to hear back from his top two college choices — Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — about whether he has been accepted for admission in the fall.

Although he said he applied at “a bunch of places,” including Yale and Columbia universities and the California Institute of Technology, “I really want to go to Boston,” where both Harvard and MIT are located.

Bolte intends to major in physics with a focus in astronomy and then get a Ph.D. in astrophysics or cosmology and become a research scientist.

He isn’t particularly interested in medical science, but as part of a project spearheaded last year by Charles Page engineering teacher Jessica Sprague, he found himself studying the anatomical intricacies of the fetal heart in order to make a three-dimensional model of one.

The undertaking, unusual for a high school student, understandably drew a good bit of local media attention. Bolte’s classmates, largely unimpressed with his achievement, ensured that the recognition didn’t go to his head.

Even the school’s faculty and administration got in on the fun, joking about what Bolte might make next, including the possibility of a replacement hip for the pet dog of Principal Stan Trout.

“I think it’s going to be pretty much the same” with this latest accomplishment, Bolte said. “They always knew this was coming. I’m plenty fine with them not making a huge deal out of it.”

But Trout said the achievement is a huge deal, calling Bolte “a model of excellence and achievement throughout his four years at CPHS.”

“In addition to being an outstanding student, ranked first in his graduating class, Nate is a four-year member of the Gold Pride Band and Jazz Ensemble, has numerous AP and concurrent college course credits, and has completed the Project Lead the Way Engineering program,” Trout said in an email to the Leader, also mentioning the fetal heart model.

“Add to those accomplishments a nationally competitive testing profile, and Nate is one of the best college students not only in Oklahoma but anywhere in the US,” he said. “We are all very proud of Nate and this accomplishment.”

This year’s recipients of the Academic All-State awards represent the top 100 public high school seniors, selected from hundreds of applications statewide. The honorees come from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.

Since the Academic All-State program’s inception, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Two high schools will celebrate their first Academic All-Stater this year: Pittsburg and Texhoma high schools.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average grade-point average was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.