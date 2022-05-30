Sand Springs student among 6 representing OSU at College National Finals Rodeo

Six members of the Oklahoma State University rodeo team, including a student from Sand Springs, are headed to the College National Finals Rodeo.

The team will compete against teams from 11 regions across the country June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.

Cheyenne Bartling, a recreation management and recreation therapy student from Sand Springs, will compete in goat tying and breakaway roping.

The event will cap off a championship season for the women’s team, which secured the Central Plains Region Women’s Team championship in April at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Coach Cody Hollingsworth said expectations are high for this year’s athletes.

“I am very excited about this year’s CNFR qualifiers,” he said. “I believe they are all strong competitors with a chance to do well in each of their events.”

Hollingsworth has been the rodeo coach for a decade.

“This is the largest group we have had qualify since I have been here, and I think it is great to have such a talented group of student athletes representing Oklahoma State University,” he said.

The OSU rodeo team has been a member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association since 1948.

