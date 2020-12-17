 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs sixth grade students evacuated after Thursday morning bathroom fire

Sand Springs sixth grade students evacuated after Thursday morning bathroom fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee

Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee.

 LEADER FILE PHOTO

Clyde Boyd Sixth Grade Center students were evacuated by site teachers and staff after a fire broke out in one of the downstairs bathroom at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee.

The Sand Springs Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. They then cleared the 7th and 8th grade facility for students to reenter. The 6th grade students were relocated to the Clyde Boyd Middle School Gymnasium for parents to pick up.

"I am proud of the quick response by teachers and staff," Durkee said in a statement. "Safety was the first priority and they did an excellent job moving kids quickly and safely out of the building. No one was harmed. As always I am grateful for the fire department quickly containing the fire." 

Sixth graders will not report to school in person Friday, which will instead be distance learning day.

The district announced parents will need to pick up their students' belongings after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cust-O-Fab makes $16,198 donation to "Cops and Kids"
News

Cust-O-Fab makes $16,198 donation to "Cops and Kids"

“This blessing will for sure help put Christmas back in the hearts of around 300 children and parents who will get to see their children’s faces light up ... " - Facebook post by Sand Springs Police Department on Cust-O-Fab donation to "Cops and Kids" program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News