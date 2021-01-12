Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Rebecca Davis, Clyde Boyd Middle School

How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?I am always looking for beneficial workshops or training opportunities that will benefit my students or something I can share with my colleagues.

What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?The biggest positive was finding out how much the students valued in-person learning. They genuinely missed being in class to learn. That certainly makes me feel special as a teacher.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?I feel like I’m a successful educator because I have patience and a sense of humor.

What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?Students seem to respond best when I explain and work out problems with them first. Then they have some time to practice the skill independently while I’m around to assist.

How do you engage with your students’ parents?I love to meet my students’ parents if possible. This year however, I keep them updated through email as much as possible and I offer virtual meetings if needed. I also offer something called Family Math. It is one problem that students can do for extra credit. They are encouraged to enlist the help of a family member when solving the problem.