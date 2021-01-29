Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Debbie Bowles, Angus Valley Elementary School

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement of the winner on Feb. 17.

Why did you become a teacher?

To make a difference in the world by educating children.

What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?

To have high expectations for all of my students to feel loved and to learn.

How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?

By greeting each new day with renewed enthusiasm no matter what their circumstances are.

What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?

A sense of fun, encouragement, and creativity to my lessons, and and a joy for reading.

How would you describe your classroom?

In my classroom we are family, we are safe, we are kind, we are learners and we are all involved in the family decisions.

How do you make yourself better for your students and your fellow staff?