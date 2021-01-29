Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Debbie Bowles, Angus Valley Elementary School

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement of the winner on Feb. 17.
Why did you become a teacher?
To make a difference in the world by educating children.
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
To have high expectations for all of my students to feel loved and to learn.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
By greeting each new day with renewed enthusiasm no matter what their circumstances are.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
A sense of fun, encouragement, and creativity to my lessons, and and a joy for reading.
How would you describe your classroom?
In my classroom we are family, we are safe, we are kind, we are learners and we are all involved in the family decisions.
How do you make yourself better for your students and your fellow staff?
I attend professional development year-round, I seek out the knowledge and advice of experienced colleagues, I belong to professional organizations for teachers, and read all I can on new classroom data. I willingly share any knowledge or data I have with my coworkers. I brainstorm and research with my coworkers ways to teach more effectively.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
That I can turn my teaching upside down on a dime if needed and my students will be successful.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
Knowing that it truly takes a village. The teachers, students, parents around me who teach me new things on a daily basis and my willingness to always learn and implement new ways of teaching. Staying curious.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
Sequential and hands on involvement patterns of learning work best in my classroom.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student’s life?
Reading helps children learn about people and travel to different places that they couldn’t learn about otherwise. It also gives children a deeper understanding of the world around them and cultures that are different from their own. Building stronger relationships. A reader has the capability of being a good and productive citizen. Reading can be a source of enjoyment and happiness for children.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
Lack of grammatical or linguistic knowledge, a lack of motivation, a lack of concern, a lack of parental involvement can all be barriers to reading. Find the skills my student is missing in order to help them decode words, read aloud to your students each day to help improve their fluency. Find books on their reading level and books they enjoy. Involve the student and family in Title 1 Reading. Provide the parents with the necessary tools to work with and encourage their students reading at home.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Encourager
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
We are family. We step in and help, lift one another up, and share knowledge and data that help our students succeed. We pray for one another.
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
I have a classroom Facebook page, send emails, make phone calls, set up conferences in person or on Zoom in order to engage and inform parents.
What does being named a Teacher of the Year mean to you?
Everything. I am so honored and humbled to have been chosen by my very extraordinary coworkers.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
I want my students to know that I believed they were capable of anything, that they were loved, and that they have found joy and comfort in reading.