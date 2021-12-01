Sand Springs shelter offering reduced-price pet adoptions Dec. 6-20

The survey revealed that 96% of the respondents thought receiving their pets as gifts either increased or had no impact on their love or attachment to that pet.

The data also showed that 86% of those pets were still in their adoptive homes.

The ASPCA recommends the giving of pets as gifts only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one and have the ability to care for it responsibly.

Only parents or guardians should give pets as gifts to children, and those adults should be ready and eager to assume care for the animal if the child does not or cannot, the ASPCA says.

Arvidson adds that when getting a pet for an adult family member, it is best to present an “adoption gift certificate” so the recipient can choose the specific pet based on their lifestyle and tastes.

Be creative: Wrap a stuffed dog or cat, a bag of dog food or a leash, or a cat bed or toy as a present to give the recipient along with an “IOU” for the actual pet.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has helped more than 67,758 pets in shelters throughout the country find permanent homes through its “Empty the Shelters” campaign since 2016. This year’s holiday event will be hosted in more than 230 shelters in 41 states and Canada.

“With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance,” said Cathy Bissell, who founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011.

