Sand Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church slates vacation Bible school

The Sand Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a Hawaiian-themed vacation Bible school June 6-10.
Aloha Vacation Bible School is for all children ages 5-12 and will run from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the church, 721 N. Cleveland Ave.
Organizers said the school will present inspiring Bible stories and songs, interesting nature lessons, yummy Hawaiian snacks, fun Hawaiian crafts (including making leis and a small catamaran) and games.
For more information, contact the church at 918-245-1485.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.