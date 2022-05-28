 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church slates vacation Bible school

The Sand Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a Hawaiian-themed vacation Bible school June 6-10.

Aloha Vacation Bible School is for all children ages 5-12 and will run from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the church, 721 N. Cleveland Ave.

Organizers said the school will present inspiring Bible stories and songs, interesting nature lessons, yummy Hawaiian snacks, fun Hawaiian crafts (including making leis and a small catamaran) and games.

For more information, contact the church at 918-245-1485.

