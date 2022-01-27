Sand Springs sets record for current COVID-29 infections at 1,004

In the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday was a day of superlatives in Sand Springs and across Oklahoma — for all the wrong reasons.
According to federal data published Wednesday, Oklahoma ranks as the worst in the nation for COVID-19 hospital admissions.
The state's rate of 30.1 COVID admissions per 100 inpatient beds — meaning three of every 10 inpatient beds are holding COVID patients — is the highest yet of the pandemic.
The news is equally dismal locally.
Current COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs topped 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic began in Oklahoma in March 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the state Health Department and shared by City Manager Mike Carter’s office.
The city also recorded one additional death in the previous seven days, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing Sand Springs’ COVID-19 death toll to 113.
Sand Springs isn’t alone, however. Every single community in the Tulsa metro area set COVID case records, the data show.
The metro area as a whole also set a record, with 23,560 active cases — an increase of 5,456 infections for the previous seven-day period — as well as 35 additional deaths, the state reported.
Sand Springs was up 264 active cases to 1,004 current infections, the data show.
Hospitalization data continues to show the benefit of being vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials say.
Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa reports that 79% of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Hillcrest HealthCare System reports that 91% of its 159 COVID patients — or 146 of them — are unvaccinated, with 13 patients having received vaccinations.
In Hillcrest’s Intensive Care Unit, of 23 COVID patients, five have been vaccinated and 18 are unvaccinated.
A new survey, meanwhile, shows that Republicans’ faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more, with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the consequence of declining trust in the scientific community among Republicans is clear: The polling shows that Republicans continue to be less likely than Democrats to be vaccinated.
The trust-in-science gap is the largest gap in nearly five decades of polling by the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972.
That is unsurprising to more than a dozen scientists reached for comment by The Associated Press, but it concerns many of them.
“We are living at a time when people would rather put urine or cleaning chemicals in their body than scientifically vetted vaccines,” University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd told the AP in an email.
“That is a clear convergence of fear, lack of critical thinking, confirmation bias and political tribalism.”
Science used to be something all Americans would get behind, Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley said.
“But we now see it falling prey to the great partisan divide,” he said. “The world of science should be a meeting house where right and left can agree on data. Instead, it’s becoming a sharp razor’s edge of conflict.”
Overall, 48% of Americans say they have “a great deal” of confidence in the scientific community, the 2021 General Social Survey data shows.
Sixty-four percent of Democrats say that, compared with roughly half as many Republicans, 34%. The gap was much smaller in 2018, when 51% of Democrats and 42% of Republicans had high confidence.
The poll also found a gap emerging on confidence in medicine, driven primarily by increasing confidence among Democrats. Forty-five percent of Democrats said they had a great deal of confidence in medicine, compared with 34% of Republicans.
The deepening polarization was not evident for other institutions asked about on the poll, according to Jennifer Benz, deputy director of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
“It’s certainly plausible that this is a result of how politicized the pandemic became in the months between when it emerged and when the survey ran,” Benz said.
“It is definitely a stark change for these particular trends on confidence in scientific leaders and leaders in medicine, to see this degree of polarization.”
The data suggest that Republicans and Democrats are following the cues of their leaders, said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
“We’ve seen so much criticism (and worse) leveled at medical experts since the beginning of the pandemic from the former president, other Republican leaders and the conservative media, and just the opposite from the current president, Democratic leaders, and the mainstream and liberal media,” Leiserowitz told the AP in an email.
Kelvin Droegemeier, former science adviser to President Donald Trump, said he thinks the pandemic increased the general public’s insight into how scientific research works but that the ever-evolving science probably seemed chaotic at times and the urgency of the pandemic complicated policymaking.
“We hear ‘follow the science,’ but which results? The challenge lies in how to best use the scientific results, recognizing that what appears to be an ‘answer’ one day may be overturned, wholly or partly, another day,” Droegemeier told the AP in an email.
That messiness, sometimes weak communication and political philosophies play into the trust gap, said Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, which was set up by President Abraham Lincoln to offer the federal government expert advice.
Scientists and policy makers tend to be conservative — not politically but in terms of being cautious and wary of risk — pushing safety, masks and vaccines while “Republicans as a group value individual liberty,” McNutt told the AP in an email.
“So no wonder that Republicans are less supportive of the scientifically conservative decisions in the face of uncertainty,” she said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.