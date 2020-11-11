Sand Springs set to continue free meals at CPHS, CBMS

Beginning on Thursday, students, parents or guardians can pick up meals at either Charles Page High School or Clyde Boyd Middle School. A free lunch and breakfast will be available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will not be accepted for the free meals.

Meals will be served curbside at both locations. Pickup at CPHS will be available from the back parking lot on the west side of the school from Sixth Street. Pick up at CBMS will be at the back of the school by the prefab buildings in the corner on the west side.