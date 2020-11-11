 Skip to main content
Sand Springs set to continue free meals at CPHS, CBMS

Sand Springs set to continue free meals at CPHS, CBMS

Free meals

Sand Springs Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students as secondary schools shift to distance learning.

 Tulsa World file

As Sand Springs secondary schools move to distance learning, the district announced Wednesday morning it will continue to provide free meals.

Beginning on Thursday, students, parents or guardians can pick up meals at either Charles Page High School or Clyde Boyd Middle School. A free lunch and breakfast will be available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will not be accepted for the free meals.

Meals will be served curbside at both locations. Pickup at CPHS will be available from the back parking lot on the west side of the school from Sixth Street. Pick up at CBMS will be at the back of the school by the prefab buildings in the corner on the west side.

The Sand Springs Virtual Academy and Page Academy will continue meal service as normal.

